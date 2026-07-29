Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Paleontology

Dinosaurs May Have Been Literally Charbroiled After the Asteroid Impact

A new study reignites the global firestorm debate

9:00 AM CDT on July 29, 2026

We know why the dinosaurs died—a massive asteroid hit the Yucatan Peninsula forming the Chicxulub crater—but how they died is still the subject of debate. To paraphrase Robert Frost, some say it happened with fire, and some say with ice. The “ice” version of events is that a cloud of dust from the impact blotted out the sun enough to cause a drop in global temperatures (similar to a nuclear winter). 

Featured Video

The “fire” scenario is much more violent: As material ejected from the impact rained down from the atmosphere, it ignited a global firestorm, essentially cooking almost everything alive. While Team Ice has seemed to have an edge in recent years, Team Fire is coming in hot with a new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences.

When the Mt. Everest-sized asteroid responsible for the Chicxulub crater hit, it displaced an enormous plume of vaporized material that spread into the upper atmosphere. It’s the physical characteristics of that plume and immediate aftermath that planetary scientists from Purdue University were focused on modeling in this latest study. 

Read more: “The Day the Mesozoic Died

Advertisement

According to the team, when that vaporized rock, soil, and living matter (R.I.P.) reached the upper atmosphere, it condensed into tiny spherules, beads of matter that then fell back to Earth, heating up again as they rained down. These spherules have in fact been found all over the world—even in the gills of fossilized fish that likely died soon after the impact. 

The material from the asteroid, on the other hand, became a cloud of uncondensed vapor (or fine dust), and it’s this dust cloud that turned a bad day into a mass extinction event. It prevented any heat generated by the falling spherules from escaping into space, similar to a lid on a pot. 

“Without fine dust, this still wouldn’t have been a good day for dinosaurs. It would have killed some off, but it probably wasn’t enough to start many wildfires,” study author Brandon C. Johnson said in a statement. “With the fine dust, the Cretaceous animals received 17 times the dose of thermal radiation that is 100 percent lethal to humans. It was enough to ignite grass, pine needles, lichen, and maybe even directly ignite wood.”

Basically, it was hell on Earth.

Advertisement

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Mikael Damkier / Adobe Stock

Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Paleontology

Mysterious Human Relative Was Bigger Than Previously Thought

Paranthropus boisei footprints offer clues to their size and social dynamics

July 27, 2026
Paleontology

Small, Cheap, and Full of Teeth: Baby Tyrannosaurs Were Plentiful and Precocious

Cat-sized tyrannosaur hatchlings had lots and lots of siblings

July 16, 2026
Paleontology

This Is the Oldest Amber Ever Found

It dripped from a tree in China about 385 million years ago

July 15, 2026
Paleontology

Do Fossils Belong in Mansions or Museums?

The record sale of a T. rex skeleton begs the question

July 14, 2026
Paleontology

How Dinosaur Skeletons Became So Expensive

Today’s T. rex auction could be cause for concern

July 14, 2026
Paleontology

This Prehistoric Giant Salamander Grew to Almost 4 Feet Long 

And it has a living relative

July 13, 2026