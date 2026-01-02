ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Everything We Thought We Knew About How Stardust Spreads Across the Cosmos Is Wrong

An analysis of stardust 180 light-years from Earth had some illuminating lessons

  • By Jake Currie
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

The elemental building blocks that made life on Earth possible may have originally come from red giant stars, but how they got here has remained something of a mystery. For decades, scientists assumed carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen were carried across the cosmos, blown by stellar winds pushing infinitesimal motes of stardust. But now, new research from a team led by Theo Khouri at Chalmers University of Technology is upending that hypothesis. 

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Observing the star R Doradus with instruments equipped on the Very Large Telescope in Chile, astronomers analyzed polarized light of different wavelengths reflecting off dust grains surrounding the red giant. Incredibly, this allowed them to determine both the chemical makeup and size of the tiny grains from over 180 light-years away. Using advanced computer models, they came to a surprising conclusion: The dust particles were too small to escape the star with stellar radiation alone. They published their findings in Astronomy & Astrophysics

Read more: “How to Build a Planet from Dust

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

“Dust is definitely present, and it is illuminated by the star,” study co-author Thiébaut Schirmer explained in a statement. “But it simply doesn’t provide enough force to explain what we see.”

The stellar wind hypothesis was the easiest explanation for the spread of these particles, but oftentimes, Occam’s razor gets snagged on scientific reality. Though this latest research is sending astronomers back to the drawing board, they’re far from discouraged—if anything, they’re a little enthusiastic.

“Even though the simplest explanation doesn’t work, there are exciting alternatives to explore,” study co-author Wouter Vlemmings added. “Giant convective bubbles, stellar pulsations, or dramatic episodes of dust formation could all help explain how these winds are launched.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

When it comes to the scientific method, sometimes bad news is the best news.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: ESO/T. Schirmer/T. Khouri; ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Article Sidebar Image
Neuroscience

Here’s What Happens to Your Brain When Your Mind Goes Blank
Article Sidebar Image
Health

Dry January: What Happens to Your Body When You Skip Alcohol for a Month
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

Celebrate the New Year With This Cosmic Champagne Cluster
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now