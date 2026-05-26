See the Stunning Images Psyche Beamed Back From Mars

Psyche, a spacecraft launched in 2023 to survey an asteroid of the same name, recently beamed back some amazing pictures of Mars. Of course, sightseeing wasn’t the only reason for this Martian detour. The red planet’s gravity will allow Psyche the spacecraft to accelerate and change its trajectory, putting it on an intercept course with Psyche the asteroid. Additionally, by comparing data collected from Psyche with data from other spacecraft in orbit, engineers back on Earth will be able to calibrate its onboard instruments in preparation for the main mission.
During its flyby, Psyche came within roughly 2,800 miles of the Martian surface (about as close as the Artemis II astronauts were to the moon). Here are a few of the snapshots it took while slingshotting around Mars:
Read more: “How Pebbles Form Planets”
With Psyche’s flyby complete, it now begins its three-year voyage to the asteroid 16 Psyche. There, it will orbit for nearly two years, collecting data that will answer questions about how rocky planets formed in our solar system and beyond.
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Lead image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU