Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Astronomy

These Stars Swallowed Their Earth-like Planets

Their lithium gave them away

4:00 PM CDT on May 29, 2026

We’ve got around 5 billion years to plan for it, but at some point the sun is going to expand into a red giant and engulf the inner planets—up to and including the Earth. Now, new research published in the Monthly Notices of the Astronomical Society finds evidence that red dwarfs, much smaller, younger, and dimmer stars, are already capable of devouring Earth-like planets. 

Featured Video

Surveying thousands of stars, a team of British astronomers identified six red dwarfs in three separate clusters with a chemical signature indicating a significant amount of lithium—an element that shouldn’t be there. “Red dwarfs are smaller and cooler than our sun but inside they’re extremely hot,” study author Robin Jeffries of Keele University said in a statement. “This heat should destroy all of their fragile lithium in nuclear reactions shortly after they form.” 

Read more: “A Step-by-Step Guide to Our Solar System’s Demise

According to the researchers, the high levels of lithium most likely came from the red dwarfs swallowing up their rocky planets, probably early in their development. The accretion of lithium detected suggests these stellar meals may have been three to 10 times the mass of Earth. 

This planet-eating activity has long been theorized, and researchers say it may have even happened in our own solar system. If the lithium chemical signature is in fact from “eating” planets, the finding will open up new avenues of research into early planetary systems, allowing researchers to investigate when and how much planetary materials these stars consumed.

You are what you eat, even when you’re a star.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon (STScI)

Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Astronomy

Explore Astronomy
Astronomy

The Moon Bases of Yesteryear

With NASA recently detailing its plans for a lunar settlement, here’s a look at how that concept has taken shape through history

May 28, 2026
Astronomy

The Many Ways to Build a Black Hole

Gravitational waves point to a multifaceted assembly line for the cosmic oddities

May 28, 2026
Astronomy

The Supernova That Sparked the Original Scientific Revolution

Centuries before we started debating the transformative effect of AI on science, a new light in the sky shone the way

May 27, 2026
Astronomy

See the Stunning Images Psyche Beamed Back From Mars

The spacecraft took a much-need detour en route to the asteroid of the same name

May 26, 2026
Astronomy

Gaze into the Stunning Crystal Ball Nebula

And see a vision of the past

May 22, 2026
Astronomy

A Look Back at Hubble’s Most Breathtaking Images

It’s been 36 years since it beamed back the first glimpses of our universe from space

May 20, 2026