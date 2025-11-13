ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Exploding Star’s Dramatic First Moments Captured for the First Time

The explosive findings were the result of an international race against the clock

  • By Jake Currie
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

A race against the clock to coordinate an intergovernmental effort to reposition imaging hardware atop a mountain in Chile’s Atacama Desert sounds like something out of a spy thriller. But the reason for the rush was even more dramatic—the explosive death of a massive star and a rapidly closing window to observe it.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

On April 10, 2024, astronomers detected supernova SN 2024ggi a mere 22 light-years away, and Yi Yang, an assistant professor at Tsinghua University in China, quickly contacted the European Southern Observatory for permission to use their Very Large Telescope in Chile to capture it. SN 2024ggi offered a rare opportunity to study a massive star explosion; if Yang had waited, the opportunity would have been lost. Luckily he was just in time.

The shape of the initial supernova explosions of massive stars, in this case a red supergiant 12 to 15 times more massive than our sun, has been a subject of debate. As a star gains more mass over its life, it develops layers of mass shells around its core consisting of heavier and heavier elements undergoing fusion. When the star exhausts its fuel, the mass shells collapse around the core, bounce off, and send shockwaves erupting outward. It’s this initial “breakout phase” that Yang was eager to capture.

Read more: “The Eccentric Seer of Supernovas

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

“The geometry of a supernova explosion provides fundamental information on stellar evolution and the physical processes leading to these cosmic fireworks,” Yang said in a statement.

Astronomers have attempted to model the supernovas resulting from the death of massive stars, but hadn’t been able to directly observe one until now. In a study published in Science Advances, Yang and his team explained their findings. Using a technique called spectropolarimetry, they determined the shape of SN 2024ggi’s explosion based on clues in the polarization of the light it emitted. The team found that the initial explosion was oval-shaped, like an olive, that flattened as it progressed, spreading outward into space while maintaining its axis of symmetry.

It’s a dramatic finding that promises to rewrite our understanding of stellar evolution. According to co-author Ferdinando Patat, it’s also “a powerful reminder that curiosity, collaboration, and swift action can unlock profound insights into the physics shaping our universe.”

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Lead image: ESO/L. Calçada

  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

The Universe Is a Mirror
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

We’re Not Alone in Space Weather Chaos
Article Sidebar Image
Neuroscience

A Trip Around Our Surprisingly Psychedelic Planet
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now