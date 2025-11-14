ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Fierce Debate About Earth’s First Animal Heats Up

Are you Team Sponge or Team Comb Jelly?

  • By Jake Currie
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

For years, an intense debate has raged about the origins of animal life on Earth, dividing scientists into two camps: Those who think sponges gave rise to animals and those who think comb jellies (ctenophores) are responsible.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

At first glance, it might seem obvious which animal group came first: the simple sponge. Bereft of muscles or neurons, sponges spend their lives anchored, filter-feeding detritus from ocean water. Ctenophores, on the other hand, have muscles, neurons, and cilia for swimming—they’re mobile predators that hunt for their meals.

But evolution doesn’t always take the straightest path, and a 2008 analysis comparing hundreds of genes from a variety of animal species and their relatives surprisingly placed the more complex ctenophores at the root of the animal family tree. A 2023 study examining linked genes (those located close to one another on chromosomes) bolstered the so-called “ctenophore sister hypothesis.”

It was a shocking finding. If true, it would suggest that early sponges had neurons and their descendants lost them over time. While it’s not the most linear evolutionary path for an animal group to take, it is a well-worn one. Whales, for example, evolved from terrestrial quadrupeds and, over many generations, lost their hind limbs after taking to the sea.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Read more: “In Search of the First Animals

University of California, Berkeley, biologist Nicole King compared the idea that ctenophores evolved first to “finding out that the guy you thought was your dad was not your dad.” And so, along with a postdoctoral researcher in her lab, phylogeneticist and computational biologist Jacob Steenwyk, she set out to investigate.

“Jacob came in hypothesizing that the ctenophore sister idea was correct, while I hypothesized that the sponge sister idea was correct, and so we thought, why not? Let’s go for it,” King said in a statement.

Together they created a dataset of conserved genes—sequences that are present in a wide variety of species and have proven to be remarkably resilient to change over time. They analyzed the genes and winnowed their dataset down to only those genes that produced a consistent result for either the ctenophore or sponge hypothesis regardless of the analytical method they used. Then they applied statistical tests. The scientists concluded 62 percent of their tests supported the sponge hypothesis, and none supported the ctenophore hypothesis (38 percent were inconclusive).

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

They published their findings in Science this week.

“I think the way we’ve done this analysis lends very strong support for the hypothesis that sponges evolved first, which is consistent with studies based on morphology. But I still think there’s room for investigating this question further,” King said. “I hope that everyone interested will jump in, and together we’ll keep hammering on this.”

So the debate rages on, but for now it seems like Team Sponge may have the upper hand.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Lead image: Philip Hamilton / Ocean Image Bank

  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

Celestial Poetry Illuminates Astronomy
Article Sidebar Image
Geoscience

Are Rare Earths Really That Rare?
Article Sidebar Image
Paleontology

This Huge Lizard Stalked the Earth Before Dinos
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now