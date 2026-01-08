ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Genius Dogs Can Learn Words Like Toddlers

New research shows “gifted word learning” pups have surprising verbal aptitude

  • By Jake Currie
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

You’ve probably seen videos on social media of dogs enthusiastically plucking a toy their owner requested by name from an impossibly large pile of similar toys. Called “gifted word learning” (GWL) dogs, these impressive pups have vocabularies comprising hundreds of words. Now, new research published in Science suggests some of these genius dogs can learn words as well as an 18- to 23-month-old human can.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

To test the upper limits of word learning in this select canine group, scientists devised a series of experiments to determine if GWL dogs could learn a new word for a toy based solely on overhearing third parties talk about it. The most appropriate third parties for the task, of course, were the dogs’ owners. Scientists sent detailed instructions, asking them to call a new toy by name to one another in the presence of the dog (without addressing them directly), verifying compliance with video of the sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

After periods of rest, the dogs were then asked to retrieve the new toy from a group of toys in a separate room, and scientists recorded whether they were successful or not. Incredibly, the GWL dogs were able to pick up on the name of the toy just by overhearing their owners talk about it, showing verbal aptitude similar to a human toddler. 

Something to keep in mind the next time you’re discussing getting rid of that favorite toy that’s become a little too worse for wear.

Read more: “Why Do Some People Look Like Their Dogs?

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead photo: Miso, a 6-year-old male border collie from Canada, knows the names of about 200 toys. Credit: Veronica Suen.

  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Article Sidebar Image
Health

How Some People Get Drunk Without Drinking
An artist’s concept of a planet orbiting in the habitable zone of a K star.
Astronomy

These Overlooked Stars Might Point to Livable Planets
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

What Baby Planets with the Density of Styrofoam Reveal
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now