Genius Dogs Can Learn Words Like Toddlers

You’ve probably seen videos on social media of dogs enthusiastically plucking a toy their owner requested by name from an impossibly large pile of similar toys. Called “gifted word learning” (GWL) dogs, these impressive pups have vocabularies comprising hundreds of words. Now, new research published in Science suggests some of these genius dogs can learn words as well as an 18- to 23-month-old human can.

To test the upper limits of word learning in this select canine group, scientists devised a series of experiments to determine if GWL dogs could learn a new word for a toy based solely on overhearing third parties talk about it. The most appropriate third parties for the task, of course, were the dogs’ owners. Scientists sent detailed instructions, asking them to call a new toy by name to one another in the presence of the dog (without addressing them directly), verifying compliance with video of the sessions.

After periods of rest, the dogs were then asked to retrieve the new toy from a group of toys in a separate room, and scientists recorded whether they were successful or not. Incredibly, the GWL dogs were able to pick up on the name of the toy just by overhearing their owners talk about it, showing verbal aptitude similar to a human toddler.

Something to keep in mind the next time you’re discussing getting rid of that favorite toy that’s become a little too worse for wear.

Lead photo: Miso, a 6-year-old male border collie from Canada, knows the names of about 200 toys. Credit: Veronica Suen.