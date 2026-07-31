High Blood Pressure in Pregnant Women Is Rising Across the Country

The rate of high blood pressure among women who gave birth shot up 73 percent between 2016 and 2024, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control. In fact, more than 1 in 10 women who gave birth in 2024 were plagued with some form of hypertension (including preeclampsia), up from a little over 6 percent in 2016.

Featured Video

Even more alarming, the incidence of hypertension increased in every state and for women of every age, race, and weight. And because the report drew on data collected at birth, and not prior medical tests, the issue may be even more widespread than documented by the CDC.

According to the report, American Indian and Alaska Native mothers suffered the highest rates of hypertension, but even Asian women, who had the lowest rates, saw their risk double in the eight years studied. The incidence of high blood pressure was lowest for mothers younger than age 20 and those aged 30 to 34 and highest for mothers 40 and older. The rates of high blood pressure also increased along with body mass index, with heavier women showing a greater risk, but hypertension also went up among underweight mothers during the eight-year period.

Read more: “A Treatment for Pre-Eclampsia Could Be in Sight”

Advertisement

High blood pressure during pregnancy can cause a slew of severe problems for both the mother and the baby, including stillbirth, placental abruption, and organ failure. Its effects can linger, too. Women with gestational hypertension are at a greater risk of developing chronic high blood pressure and suffering heart failure later in life, per the American Heart Association.

While the CDC report doesn’t delve into possible causes of the nationwide increase, microplastics, forever chemicals, and other pollutants have come under scrutiny from researchers studying hypertension among pregnant women. And, of course, experts agree obesity, poor diet, and a sedentary lifestyle all contribute to an increased risk of hypertension on an individual level.

Finally, if you’re a pregnant woman worried about your blood pressure, the CDC recommends maintaining routine doctor checkups and getting a home blood pressure monitor to stay on top of the situation.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Advertisement

Lead image: zaretska and Daken Design / Adobe Stock