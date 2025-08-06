ADVERTISEMENT
How to Count Butterflies

6 projects to volunteer for community science to study butterfly populations

  • By Katherine Harmon Courage
Hunting for butterflies need not go the way of other childhood summertime idyls. With the animals in decline due to a panoply of factors, keeping track of their populations has become increasingly urgent. We recently covered a report that tracked 4.3 million butterfly observations across 90,000 volunteer hours over more than three decades—to reveal a striking pattern.

Which got us wondering how to contribute to butterfly population science. Here are six open community science efforts we found:

·  Monarch Larva Monitoring Project

·  The Vanessa Butterfly Migration Project

·  Monarch Watch

·  Journey North: Monarch Migration

·  Project Monarch Health

·  International Monarch Monitoring Blitz

·  Find a local one near you, from The North American Butterfly Monitoring Network

We’ll see you out there.

Lead image: Soho A Studio / Shutterstock

  • Katherine Harmon Courage

    Katherine Harmon Courage is the executive editor at Nautilus.

