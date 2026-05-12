Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Sociology

How Trump’s Science Cuts Threaten National Security

Weak science leads to bad forecasting and poor decision making

6:00 PM CDT on May 12, 2026

On April 28, President Donald Trump fired all 22 members of the National Science Board (NSB), the body that oversees the National Science Foundation, a 76-year-old research agency that some members of Congress have described as the envy of the world and the “crown jewel” of American science agencies. Today, members of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology condemned the annihilation of the NSB in a letter to Trump, calling it “essentially a middle finger to Congressional intent.”

Featured Video

“The writing is on the wall, and it spells disaster for our scientific excellence,” they continued.

In fact, Trump’s firings of the National Science Board and his other attacks on science over the past year plus do more than just undermine science. They undermine national security, according to Rod Schoonover, ecological security expert and former director for the U.S. National Intelligence Council, and Bradley J. Cardinale, professor at Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences. The pair of scientists recently collaborated on a paper that explores some of the overlooked ways that ecological disruptions can threaten the ability of nations to protect their citizens, institutions, and interests against foreign and domestic threats. When I spoke with them about that work they also noted more broadly how essential good science is for nations to protect against security threats.

Read more: “When Climate Change Starts Wars

“There’s a long history in the United States where national security and scientific integrity go hand-in-hand,” says Schoonover. “From the security standpoint, when you weaken science, governments become worse at detecting threats before they become emergencies.” The loss of people, data, models, monitoring networks, and institutional memory leads to poor decision making, he says. Everything costs more and is more susceptible to failure.

Forecasting systems are already suffering, points out Cardinale. Just take a look at weather apps. Because of all of the dismissals in the weather service at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association under Trump, their predictive models are fumbling, whereas European and Australian models are doing fine, he says.

“We’re pretty good at predicting locust outbreaks. We’re pretty good at predicting certain kinds of disease outbreaks. We can give people forewarning for some of these things—at least now,” says Cardinale. “But as soon as we start to ignore the science, those forewarnings and those forecasts are going away.”

The consequences could be with us for a very long time—long past the expiration date of the current administration, whenever that may be. “China is pouring money into science because they want to become the world leader now that the United States is giving it up,” says Cardinale. Virtually all of his students are all looking for jobs overseas.

“This is going to get far worse in the United States,” he warns, “before it gets better.”

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: NMacTavish / Adobe Stock

Advertisement
Kristen French

Kristen French is an associate editor at Nautilus. She has worked in science journalism since 2013, reporting and writing features and news for publications such as Wired, Backchannel, The Verge, and New York Magazine. She has a masters degree in science journalism from Columbia University.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Sociology

Explore Sociology
Sociology

Thousands of Scientists Sign Letter to Combat Science Board’s Firing

The signatories, including more than 35 Nobel laureates, decry the “alarming attack on the ability of the US to engage in basic and applied research”

May 12, 2026
Sociology

A Century of David Attenborough

The unmistakable narrator of nature documentaries turns 100 today

May 8, 2026
Sociology

Why Cooperation Falls Apart Over Time

It’s a question of motivation

April 27, 2026
Sociology

How Your Neighborhood Could be Aging You

Your zip code might affect you on a cellular level

April 8, 2026
Sociology

The Vibes Have Been Off in the US for Decades

New survey analysis reveals a sense of national deterioration

February 26, 2026
Sociology

Does Belief in God, not Political Party, Drive Conservatism?

Religious “nones” may be less socially liberal than they used to be

February 17, 2026