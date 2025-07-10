ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

How Waves Shape the Planet

Ocean swells are critical to the cycle of life

  • By Skylar Knight & Krista Langlois
  • Photo by Sandra Bartocha
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science.

Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science.

Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

When wind blows across the ocean’s surface, it forms a wave. A single wave can travel thousands of miles before breaking on land; for example, some waves generated off the coast of New Zealand roll all the way to the West Coast of North America, taking up to two weeks to reach their final destination. And while small waves can move as slowly as 5 miles per hour, tsunamis in the middle of the Pacific Ocean reach speeds of 600 miles per hour.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

As they move across the planet, waves transport nutrients, plankton, and other building blocks of marine life. They also carry larger animals, including baby sea turtles, who use waves to orient themselves perpendicular to the shore as they push out to sea after hatching on beaches. People, too, use waves to navigate. Some Pacific Islanders are reviving a traditional practice called wave piloting, in which navigators chart a course in part by feeling the waves beneath their boat.

Waves also impact life on land, tossing sediment onto shore that eventually becomes beaches and dunes where shorebirds and other wildlife find refuge. In Germany, where photographer Sandra Bartocha made this long-exposure image at sunrise, waves deposit up to 13 feet of sand per year in some locations and erode up to 8 feet or more per year in others. Whether waves give or take, their impact on the world’s oceans is, shall we say, unwavering.

Bartocha’s image won the Art of Nature award in the California Academy of Sciences’ BigPicture Photography Competition, now in its 12th year. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

This story originally appeared in bioGraphic, an independent magazine about nature and regeneration powered by the California Academy of Sciences.

Sandra Bartocha is a German freelance photographer and author specializing in natural landscapes, forests, and plants as well as abstract work.

  • Skylar Knight

    Posted on

    Skylar Knight is a freelance writer and science communicator focused on nature, wildlife, and conservation. He has a Master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London and has produced content for film, radio, and print.

  • Krista Langlois

    Posted on

    A longtime freelance journalist and contributing editor, Krista Langlois is now a senior features editor at bioGraphic. From her home in southwest Colorado, she writes about the intersection of people and nature for publications like Adventure Journal, The Atlantic, Hakai, National Geographic News, Outside, and Smithsonian.

Article Sidebar Image
Psychology

Is the State of the World Causing You Pain?
Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

The Inner Worlds of Reptiles
Article Sidebar Image
Health

Longevity Might Be All In Your Head
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now