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If You’re Counting on Calcium and Vitamin D Supplements to Prevent Fractures, Think Again

A new in-depth analysis casts doubt on the popular supplements

6:00 PM CDT on June 16, 2026

It’s a cruel twist of fate that aging comes with the double whammy of a loss of balance and decreased bone density. The former puts us at risk for falls, and the latter makes us more likely to break our bones when we do. In fact, a third of people 65 or older will experience a fall—the most common cause of injuries in this population—and those who suffer a fracture can face a brutal uphill battle to recovery. 

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Of course, there are always supplements, like vitamin D and calcium, to strengthen your bones, right? Unfortunately, a new meta-review published in The BMJ has bad news.

Calcium and vitamin D have become popular supplements for older people worried about broken bones for good reason. After all, calcium is essential for muscle function and gets deposited to form our bones, while vitamin D, which is actually a hormone and not a vitamin, helps us absorb the mineral through our intestines. Combining the two should, in theory, help us maintain strong bones into old age.  

Read more: “Raising the American Weakling

Sadly, it seems like that may not be the case. Canadian researchers conducted a systematic review of over 69 randomized controlled trials involving 153,902 adults that investigated whether calcium, vitamin D, or a combination of both led to a decrease in falls and fractures. They found that they had no effect.

While the researchers stress that some of the analyses included a small number of trials and participants, their findings are part of a growing body of research into the two dietary supplements with results that are, at best, mixed. 

So what’s the alternative? Aside from drug treatments for osteoporosis, the researchers highlighted promising results from environmental modifications to reduce fall risk and resistance exercise to improve balance and muscle strength.

In other words, you should put down the supplement bottle and pick up some weights. Your bones will thank you.

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Lead image: Issara / Adobe Stock

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Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

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