Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Zoology

In Photos: The Sea Creatures Lurking Off the Shores of Nantucket

An aerial survey captures images of marine megafauna aplenty in the Atlantic Ocean near the coast of Massachusetts

3:00 PM CDT on August 27, 2026

In the 1972 folk-rock classic “A Horse with No Name,” Dewey Bunnell, fronting the band America, famously sang: “The ocean is a desert with its life underground.” Indeed, marine biologists term some areas of Earth’s seas “biological deserts,” due to the fact that vast swaths of open ocean lack the phytoplankton to serve as the foundation for robust food webs like those seen around coral reefs and coastal estuaries.

Featured Video

But you wouldn’t think the ocean was a vast waste based on these photos, recently shared by the New England Aquarium, taken during aerial surveys this month in waters surrounding the Northwest Canyons and Seamount Marine National Monument. This protected area, stretching more than 4,900 square miles about 130 miles southeast of Cape Cod, contains underwater volcanoes and canyons that host a profusion of sea life—from deep-sea corals and seabirds to marine mammals and abundant fish.

Read more: “The Marvelous Seamounts of the Southeast Pacific”

The images show hundreds of dolphins of four different species, humpback whales, manta rays, whale sharks, and even endangered blue and fin whales—more than 2,000 individual animals in total. 

Advertisement

“The diversity of sightings was truly remarkable and a testament to why the Monument is such a special habitat,” said Katherine McKenna, an associate research scientist in the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center, which conducted the survey, in a statement. “From regular visitors like dolphins and sperm whales, to large baleen whales drawn by aggregations of zooplankton and whale sharks and manta rays following warm Gulf Stream waters, the Monument brings together an incredible variety of marine life.”

President Barack Obama designated the area as a fully protected marine national monument in 2016, making it the first of its kind in the Atlantic Ocean. But more recently, the Trump administration rolled back some of the federal protections and has reopened the area to commercial fishing.

Feast your eyes on the dazzling array of charismatic marine life, which show in living color how vibrant and diverse the area is.

Blue whale Credit: New England Aquarium
Advertisement
Fin whale Credit: New England Aquarium
Manta ray Credit: New England Aquarium
Common dolphins Credit: New England Aquarium
Sperm whale Credit: New England Aquarium
Advertisement
Whale shark Credit: New England Aquarium

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead Image: New England Aquarium

Advertisement
Bob Grant
Bob Grant is the deputy editor at Nautilus.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Zoology

Meet the Vegan Draculas of Australia

New research seeks to confirm the identity of tropical lampreys that don’t have the taste for blood

August 27, 2026
Zoology

What’s the Secret to Bats’ Super Longevity?

Multiples of immune proteins give them an edge in fixing cell damage

August 26, 2026
Zoology

New Species of Groundsnake Named After Guns N’ Roses Guitarist and Noted Herpephile Slash

It likes the nightlife

August 24, 2026
Zoology

Dolphins Eavesdrop on Their Prey—and Each Other

They strategically choose when to whistle or click

August 21, 2026
Zoology

Even Mussels Get Scared

And it could have dramatic consequences

August 20, 2026
Zoology

The Secret Lives of Japanese Temple Frogs

Shrines and temples are urban amphibian hot spots

August 20, 2026