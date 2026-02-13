ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Is the Supervolcano in Yellowstone About to Erupt?

Weird things are happening in Yellowstone National Park

  • By Jake Currie
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Strange things are afoot in Yellowstone National Park. 

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Since July, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) scientists have been monitoring an uplift in the surface of the Earth spanning 19 miles near the Norris Geyser Basin. Since then, the mysterious bulge has elevated the area by roughly an inch along the northern rim of the Yellowstone Caldera, the massive volcanic plateau buried deep beneath the park. 

So what’s going on? Is Yellowstone’s dormant supervolcano finally ready to erupt and devastate the planet? 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Not necessarily, says geophysicist Michael Poland, who heads the USGS Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. “That doesn’t mean that the volcano is about to erupt,” he told Cowboy State Daily. “It’s Yellowstone being Yellowstone.” 

Read more: “New Earthquake Math Predicts How Destructive They’ll Be

In fact, the area where the bulge is occurring is known as the “Norris Uplift Anomaly,” named for a similar phenomenon that occurred from 1996 to 2004. In mid-2005, the region went relatively quiet, and while we were spared an eruption, we did get the alarmist TV movie Supervolcano, courtesy of The Discovery Channel.  

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

What then is responsible for the bulge? Poland says it’s probably just magmatic activity deep beneath the surface of the Earth. 

While it’s nothing to worry about in this typically seismically active area, it is fascinating. “It is a sign of some pretty dramatic changes happening deep underground,” he told KTVQ, the CBS affiliate in Billings, Montana. “The source of this is 10 miles deep, so there’s a lot of rock between there and the surface, but it still has the energy to push the surface up—even if it’s only about an inch, that is still impressive.”

In other Yellowstone news, a study recently published in PNAS Nexus investigated the effect of earthquakes on the activity of microbes in a 330-foot deep borehole. In 2021, researchers from Montana State University made the trek to Yellowstone to monitor subsurface bacteria during and after a series of small earthquakes. They found that the microbial life, which feeds on chemicals from deep within the Earth, increased around 6.5 fold during the tremors before gradually subsiding to normal levels. It’s a finding that has important implications for the search for life on other planets. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Meanwhile, here on Earth, someone probably just greenlit Supervolcano II: Bacterial Explosion.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Public Domain

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

The Cosmic Collision That Formed Saturn’s Rings
Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

How the Fastest Land Animal in North America Got Its Need for Speed
Article Sidebar Image
History

When Galileo’s Cosmic Convictions Landed Him in Court
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now