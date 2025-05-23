ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Meet a Newly Discovered Cave Crustacean

This delicate copepod species joins the ranks of a unique and fragile underground ecosystem

  • By Bob Grant
Article Lead Image

Thought-provoking science stories.

No-brainer intro price.

Thought-provoking science stories.

No-brainer intro price.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Beneath the densely populated island of Bermuda lies a network of limestone caves that harbors a surprising diversity of life. Now, researchers sampling one Bermudian cave have increased that list of diverse creatures by one species, discovering and describing an aquatic crustacean that is new to science.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Named Tetragoniceps bermudensis after its island home, the copepod is the first of the Tetragoniceps genus to be found in Bermuda and the first cave-dwelling species of the genus discovered anywhere in the world.

In Body Image
CAVE DWELLERS: Confocal laser scanning microscopy images of Tetragoniceps bermudensis, which are about 750 micrometers long. Image from Mussini, G., et al. ZooKeys.

Researchers from the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Science and the Senckenberg am Meer German Centre for Marine Biodiversity Research originally captured a single female egg-bearing copepod in a sample from Bermuda’s Roadside Cave in 2016. In 2024, they and other scientists carefully studied the animal and determined it to be a new species. They reported their findings this week in ZooKeys.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Because they only found one Tetragoniceps bermudensis individual, the researchers could not estimate the relative abundance or distribution of the species in the caves they study. But finding an isolated animal, “suggests a correspondingly limited area and a probable endemic status,” they write. Bermuda’s other cave-dwelling animals tend to be endemic or constricted to a narrow range of distribution. The discovery highlights the fragility of the ecosystem where the new copepod was found: caves with a subterranean connection to the sea, known as anchialine systems.

“Although Roadside Cave is in a relatively undisturbed area, persistent threats include urban development, vandalism, dumping, littering and pollution, and sediment disturbance due to unlawful access by humans and domesticated animals,” the authors write. They recommend formal protection of the cave itself to defend against these threats and to safeguard Bermuda’s anchialine fauna, including the newly discovered copepod.

Lead Image from Mussini, G., et al. ZooKeys.

  • Bob Grant

    Posted on

    Bob Grant is the deputy editor at Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

What Birdsong Says About Motivation
Article Sidebar Image
Technology

I Bought a Robot Cat for My Rabbit
Article Sidebar Image
Arts

The Visual Language of Crystals
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now