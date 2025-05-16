ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Moon Marbles Hint at Lunar Depths

A mantle-rocking asteroid impact could have made curious glass beads on the surface

  • By Bob Grant
Article Lead Image
Sign up for the free Nautilus newsletter:
science and culture for people who love beautiful writing.
NL – Article speedbump

Thought-provoking science stories.

No-brainer intro price.

Thought-provoking science stories.

No-brainer intro price.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

The lunar surface is pocked with the scars of asteroids that have battered it for millennia. The heat generated by these cosmic collisions melted rocks lying on the moon’s face. As the minerals in the melted rock cooled and coalesced, they formed glass beads. Now, a batch of such glass beads recovered from lunar soil samples collected by the Chinese National Space Administration’s Chang’e-5 moon mission in 2020 are yielding insights into the mysterious interior of the celestial body.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

An international team of researchers analyzed the chemical composition of these beads and found that they contain unusually high levels of magnesium, compared to lunar glass beads studied previously. The team suggests that the high-magnesium beads may have been formed when an asteroid slammed so hard into the moon that it melted rocks deep within its mantle, which starts approximately 31 miles beneath the surface. If that is the case, the beads would contain unprecedented information about the composition of the moon’s mantle, which has never before been directly sampled. The findings were published last week in Science Advances

Huge craters on the moon’s surface, such as the 3-billion-year-old Imbrium Basin, could provide evidence of such massive asteroid collisions, the researchers write. In fact, they report, remote sensing has determined that the basin’s edge contains a mineral profile similar to that of the magnesium-rich glass beads.

Knowing more about the deep geology of the moon could help scientists better understand how not only the moon but also planets formed over billions of years.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Lead image: Olga_C / Shutterstock

  • Bob Grant

    Posted on

    Bob Grant is the deputy editor at Nautilus.

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now