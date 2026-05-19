Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Astronomy

NASA Astronaut Films Spectacular Fireball Over Earth

The crewman captured the light show while waiting on a supply craft

12:11 PM CDT on May 19, 2026

The International Space Station has been whizzing around Earth for almost three decades, and for half that time it didn’t have a lot of windows. That changed when the Cupola module was launched in 2010. This European Space Agency module included a dome featuring seven windows—bearing more than a passing resemblance to the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. 

Featured Video

While the Cupola’s stated purpose was to provide ISS astronauts “situational awareness” during external operations, it’s become a popular spot for sojourning space explorers to take snapshots. As NASA astronaut Chris Williams was waiting for an unmanned supply craft to dock last month, he managed to catch this stunning fireball streaking through Earth’s upper atmosphere, where it broke apart. 

“Just as we were passing over West Africa, I saw a bright object directly below us, streaking through the upper atmosphere,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “I saw its tail grow and then split apart into a shower of smaller pieces.”

Per NASA, the fireball could have been the result of the disintegration of any number of things, including the rocket used to launch the supply craft or some other orbital debris (as Williams suspected). According to NASA’s estimates there were around 9,000 metric tons of junk floating around our planet in 2022. Roughly a third of the largest debris (bigger than four inches) came from the destruction of just three satellites: the intentional demolition of a Chinese weather satellite via missile in 2007 and an accidental collision between U.S. and Russian satellites in 2009. 

Read more: “I Track Space Debris As It Crashes to Earth

With more than 10,000 satellites in space—and a lot more uncontrolled debris—some scientists have become concerned about a potential orbital pileup. It does make for a pretty spectacular light show, though.

Credit: NASA

Per NASA, the fireball could have been the result of the disintegration of any number of things, including the rocket used to launch the supply craft or some other orbital debris (as Williams suspected). According to NASA’s estimates there were around 9,000 metric tons of junk floating around our planet in 2022. Roughly a third of the largest debris (bigger than four inches) came from the destruction of just three satellites: the intentional demolition of a Chinese weather satellite via missile in 2007 and an accidental collision between U.S. and Russian satellites in 2009. 

With more than 10,000 satellites in space—and a lot more uncontrolled debris—some scientists have become concerned about a potential orbital pileup. It does make for a pretty spectacular light show, though.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: NASA

Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Astronomy

Explore Astronomy
Astronomy

How Did We Miss the Asteroid That Will Narrowly Miss Us?

Space still harbors surprises aplenty, even with our rapidly evolving technologies

May 18, 2026
Astronomy

New NASA Graphic Captures Human Activity at Night

Bright lights in a dark world

May 15, 2026
Astronomy

Newly Discovered Asteroid to Make Close Pass by Earth

It was first spotted over the weekend

May 14, 2026
Astronomy

Perseverance Snaps a Selfie on Mars

The rover took a break from geochemistry to take stock of itself

May 13, 2026
Astronomy

Astronomers Capture Cosmic Web in Staggering Detail

It’s the most detailed map of our universe’s architecture ever created

May 13, 2026
Astronomy

A Powerful New Tool to Find Alien Life

Life leaves a pattern, not just a trace

May 12, 2026