There’s a spot in southern Saudi Arabia where you can find seashells in the middle of the desert. Roughly 125,000 years ago, a 130-square-mile portion of the Najran Province was covered in around 100 feet of freshwater (give or take, depending on the year’s rainfall). This prehistoric lake (called Mundafan) was surrounded by lush wetlands where palms and reeds thrived, feeding a menagerie of large herbivores like extinct long-horned buffalo, ostrich, and hippopotamuses. According to a new study published in Science, prehistoric humans hunted these animals, and they used some surprisingly sophisticated Stone Age technology to do it.

An international team of archaeologists excavating the site found more than 5,500 stone artifacts that paint a picture of how archaic humans living on the lakeshores used the lake’s bounty to their benefit. The smooth surfaces of stone-cutting implements showed evidence of plant material like cucumber relatives and cattails, while neatly serrated edges contained “exceptionally well preserved” fibers from palm leaves. According to the team, the finds indicate the lakeside populations didn’t just eat the plants, but transformed them into other useful items, like cordage, bindings, and matting.

Read more: “Ice Age Spear Points Tell a Fascinating Story of Human Progress”

Among the stone artifacts were over 130 fossilized bone fragments from hippos, antelope, gazelles and more, as well as over 100 ostrich egg-shell fragments. The mix of water-dwelling and dry-country fauna indicates the lake was likely surrounded by savannas. While the bones themselves didn’t show signs of butchery, the close proximity to the stone tools and the density of the find suggests they were food.

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“The paleolake was therefore not simply a source of drinking water and prey but an ecological focus around which varied technological and subsistence activities were organized,” the researchers wrote.

So how did these prehistoric hunters bring down hippo-sized prey?

Per an analysis of the stone spear tips it might not have been a fair fight. On the hafts (the portion attached to the shaft of the spear), the team found residue from plant adhesives. On the tips, they found toxins from the arrow poison tree. Similar to the toxins from Digitalis (foxglove), these cardiac glycosides can decrease the heart rate and may have given our prehistoric ancestors a lethal edge in bringing down the massive beasts. (Fun fact: The African maned rat also uses poison from the tree, covering its fur in the toxic substance to ward off predators.)

It might not be the most sporting way to hunt, but it is ingenious.

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Lead Image: Chris Clarkson