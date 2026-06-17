Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Astronomy

Take a Gander at an Ancient Supernova in the Heart of the Milky Way

The remnants of a star that exploded 1,700 years ago

5:00 PM CDT on June 17, 2026

Earth’s atmosphere absorbs X-rays, which is a good thing because this high-energy electromagnetic radiation can damage DNA. It’s not good, however, for those interested in observing cosmic phenomena. Just like light (a lower energy electromagnetic radiation), X-rays are emitted by a number of different celestial bodies, from stars to black holes. To properly observe these emissions, we need to launch telescopes—like NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory—into space to get a better look. Now, an international team of astronomers studying data from Chandra may have found the remnants of an ancient supernova in the heart of our galaxy. 

Featured Video

The ruins of the exploded star were located 26,000 light-years away in the Sagittarius C complex, close to Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way. If it’s indeed a supernova, it’s the closest one to the Milky Way’s galactic center ever discovered. According to the team’s analysis, the star responsible for the supernova blew up around 1,700 years ago, sending stellar debris flying at rates of around 1.8 million miles per hour. 

Credit: NASA/CXC/UCLA/Z. Zhu et al. using data from ESA/XMM-Newton, PanSTARRS, and MeerKAT. Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/L. Frattare and P. Edmond

The image above is a composite created from data collected by two space-based X-ray telescopes (NASA’s Chandra and the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton) as well as telescopes that detect light waves (PanSTARRS in Hawai’i) and radio waves (MeerKAT in South Africa) here on Earth.

When put together, it certainly makes for an incredible singular image.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: NASA/CXC/UCLA/Z. Zhu et al. using data from ESA/XMM-Newton, PanSTARRS, and MeerKAT. Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/L. Frattare and P. Edmond

Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Astronomy

Explore Astronomy
Astronomy

How to Stop a Killer Asteroid

From high-speed battering rams to gravity tractors, the technology exists to protect the planet. The question is whether humanity will act in time—and in concert.

June 11, 2026
Astronomy

Who Was Nancy Grace Roman?

The trailblazing astronomer lends her name to the newest space telescope slated to deliver unprecedented insight into the universe

June 4, 2026
Astronomy

Rare Meteorite Hints at Ancient Planetary Collision in Our Solar System

It’s the first definitive proof of the angrite parent body

June 3, 2026
Astronomy

See Saturn Like You’ve Never Seen it Before

The ringed planet stuns in old photos

June 1, 2026
Astronomy

These Stars Swallowed Their Earth-like Planets

Their lithium gave them away

May 29, 2026
Astronomy

The Moon Bases of Yesteryear

With NASA recently detailing its plans for a lunar settlement, here’s a look at how that concept has taken shape through history

May 28, 2026