ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

The Beauty of Martian Rocks

What scientists are learning from these dazzling samples

  • By Katherine Harmon Courage
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science.

Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science.

Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

These stunning images reveal intimate details about our rocky neighbor Mars and its deep history.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover has been working away for more than 1,570 Martian days (which are slightly slower than Earth days), and in the span of that time has collected 33 “tube” samples. A new collection shows a collage of them all.

Most are rock, two are a dusty material known as regolith, and one is air from the red planet. The rock cores are a mix of igneous and sedimentary samples, with some also revealing remnants of impact rocks, and one particularly heavy in serpentine and another in carbon. The ones that appear empty are known as “witness tubes”—which are taken to periodically record the conditions of the sampling to see whether contaminants from Earth hitched a ride, skewing results.

Credit: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory / YouTube.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

My personal favorite is the first rock core—the dazzling specs remind me of images of space itself. All the samples have names, and this one is known as Montdenier. It was drilled on Aug. 31, 2021, inside Jezero crater on a feature called Artuby Ridge, and sealed a week later. Researchers were surprised to find that the rock contained minerals that suggest it was once surrounded by groundwater. The initial analysis revealed it was a mélange of familiar Earth minerals including striking pale feldspar, alluring dark green pyroxene, iron-titanium oxides—which are common in rock that formed from magma or by extremely high pressures—and many others.

The Perseverance Mars rover has about 10 empty tubes left to gather samples. The Montdenier rock core has been dropped off at a “sample depot,” waiting for a future mission to collect it and return it to Earth for future, closer looks.

In the meantime, you can watch a short video about this and the second rock collection, or spend a moment listening to the wind on Mars

Lead image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

  • Katherine Harmon Courage

    Posted on

    Katherine Harmon Courage is the executive editor at Nautilus.

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This article is only available to Nautilus members.

Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, and support independent journalism by subscribing today.

Subscribe now