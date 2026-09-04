Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Zoology

The Extinct “American Cheetah” Wasn’t a Cheetah After All

And, unlike African cheetahs, it was a flexible carnivore

10:00 AM CDT on September 4, 2026

From about 2.5 million years ago to 16,000 years ago, a big cat roamed the open grasslands of North America. Its fossils show a streamlined body, long legs, and large nostrils, suggesting an animal that adapted to a life of chasing prey across the savanna like an African cheetah. Now, however, the “American cheetah” (Miracinonyx trumani) may need to be called something else. That’s because a study published today in the journal Current Biology found that it wasn’t what it appeared to be.

Featured Video

“It’s very hard to imagine a prehistoric species we’ve never seen without comparing it to something we know,” said first author Molly Cassatt-Johnstone, a graduate student at the University of California, Santa Cruz, in a press release

Read more: “How the Fastest Land Animal in North America Got Its Need for Speed”

Cheetahs feed on fast, agile prey like gazelles and impalas, which they catch via incredible sprinting speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. Thus, the need for huge nose openings that allow for quick intake of oxygen. The co-occurrence of specimens of M. trumani with American pronghorn antelopes corroborated the hypothesis that these animals hunted like cheetahs.

Advertisement

In the first paleogenomic analysis of M. trumani, Cassatt-Johnstone and her coauthors collected data from four radiocarbon-dated fossils, one from Wyoming and the others from the Yukon Territory in Canada. The Canada specimens proved about 30,000 years old and expanded the species range into the Arctic steppe tundra, where it competed for food with gray wolves, short-faced bears, and scimitar cats. But, with no fast-running hooved prey in the Arctic, American cheetahs were feeding mostly on fish during the entire 8,000 years represented by the specimens. 

In other words, compared to modern cheetahs, these “American cheetahs” were flexible carnivores who could adapt their feeding strategy depending on what prey was available. “From generalist grassland predators in temperate regions to specialized exploiters of aquatic resources in Arctic environments,” wrote the study authors, “M. trumani occupied a unique predatory niche that has no single modern analog.” 

Furthermore, a family tree based on comparative DNA showed the American cheetahs to be more closely related to American pumas (Puma concolor) than to African cheetahs (Acinonyx jubatus). A sister species to pumas, M. trumani diverged from a common ancestor about 2.6 million years ago, according to the study findings. 

Now the researchers just need to start working on a new nickname.

Advertisement

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead Image: Julius Csotonyi

Advertisement
Devin Reese

Devin Reese is the executive editor of Natural History and a science writer based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Zoology

Chimps Have Accents, Too

And they could shed light on our own language acquisition

September 4, 2026
Zoology

New Species of Giant Armadillo Has Convoluted History

Meet Glyptotherium deuterophractum

September 2, 2026
Zoology

Why Do Male Chimpanzees Throw Rocks at the Same Trees for More Than a Decade?

Accumulative stone throwing is a rare, potentially cultural, behavior that has been observed among four groups of wild chimpanzees in West Africa

September 2, 2026
Zoology

The Extinct Tasmanian Tiger’s Bite Was Unlike Any Other Predatory Mammal’s

Which makes its extinction even more tragic

August 31, 2026
Zoology

How a “Psychic” Horse Named Clever Hans Changed the Way We Do Science

His tutor Wilhelm von Osten was convinced that animals possessed an intelligence equal to humans

August 31, 2026
Zoology

Watch This Shrimp-Like Fish Walk Backwards

A deep-sea denizen with an identity crisis

August 28, 2026