Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Astronomy

The Loving Embrace of the Milky Way

Researchers have discovered that our galaxy’s outermost spiral arms are wide open and farther away than we thought

4:30 PM CDT on July 7, 2026

Every once in a while, the deep, cold cosmos seems like a pretty inviting place. Last week, NASA researchers shared findings that made me feel like giving our amazing, spiral Milky Way a big, old galactic hug.

Featured Video

Astronomers crunching data from the space agency’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the European Space Agency’s XMM- Newton, surmised that the outermost arms of the Milky Way are spread farther and wider than previous models of the galaxy had calculated. Publishing their results in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, researchers based their conclusions on measuring massive distances between dust clouds in the outer reaches of the Milky Way and studying rings around gamma-ray bursts that emanate from collapsing or merging stars.

Read more: “The Myths and Lore of the Milky Way

“This is a very direct way—relying only on geometry—to precisely measure distances to the Milky Way’s spiral arms,” said Beatrice Vaia, who coauthored and led the study while a Ph.D. student in a joint program between Scuola Universitaria Superiore IUSS Pavia and University of Trento in Italy, in a statement. “Most other methods rely on assumptions about how the Milky Way rotates, which become increasingly uncertain in the outer regions of our galaxy."

Advertisement

In addition to sparking a bit of affection for our home galaxy, the results can help astronomers continue to more-accurately map the Milky Way and also the dust clouds that litter interstellar space.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: An artist’s concept showing the Milky Way galaxy as seen from above, with the estimated positions of spiral arms based on previous data, in blue. Overlaid on this is an updated view of the Milky Way showing different positions for the two outermost spiral arms, shown in red and bordered by dashed lines. Both arms may be more distant than previously thought, based on newly processed X-ray data from Chandra and XMM. Credit: NASA / CXC / SAO / M.Weiss.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Bob Grant
Bob Grant is the deputy editor at Nautilus.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Astronomy

See Some of the Best Astronomy Photos of the Last Year

From Earth to the moon to deep space—and back again

July 6, 2026
Astronomy

Cosmic Shockwave Reshaped a Newly Discovered “Bow and Arrow” Galaxy

The discovery was made by a citizen scientist

July 2, 2026
Astronomy

The New Seismic Discovery Beneath the Surface of Mars

Earth isn’t alone—in its rock recycling processes

June 26, 2026
Astronomy

James Webb Space Telescope Captures the Cigar Galaxy’s Brilliant Stellar Halo in Pristine Detail

The newly released images offer hints into the galaxy’s turbulent past

June 26, 2026
Astronomy

Perseverance Scratches the Martian Surface, Finds Organic Carbon

Another hint life may have existed on the red planet

June 25, 2026
Astronomy

See the Milky Way’s Galactic Bulge, Captured in Unprecedented Detail

60 million stars never looked so good

June 24, 2026