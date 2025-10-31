The Oldest Female Chimp in Captivity Dies

Susie, the oldest female chimpanzee in human care died at Sunset Zoo in Manhattan, Kansas, this week. Born in 1954, Susie made it to age 71, living more than three decades longer than the average lifespan of chimps in the wild. Veterinarians and caretakers at the zoo had managed her familiar age-related health issues—including cataracts, arthritis, and muscle loss—for several years, finally deciding to humanely euthanize the ape as her quality of life deteriorated beyond the reaches of medical and palliative care.

“Susie was a truly special animal here,” Sunset Zoo director, Scott Shoemaker, said in a statement. “She touched the hearts of every member of our team. Whether she was giving ‘kisses’ to those she knew or enjoying one of her favorite treats—popcorn—she always brought joy to our days. She will be deeply missed.”

Read more: “How Animals Understand Death”

During her life, Susie birthed seven babies. The last of these, Siri who was born in 2010 when Susie was 56 years old, made Susie the oldest captive chimpanzee to ever give birth.

Jane Goodall, the famed primatologist who died this month, apparently visited Sunset Zoo in 1999, and met Susie, then a spry 45-year-old.

Susie is survived by two daughters, Siri and Sesa, and her troop members at Sunset Zoo—Julian (46), Hazina (38), Hususa (33), and Koto (12).

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Tammy Karin with Little Leapling Photography.