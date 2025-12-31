ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

The Photos That Shaped Our Understanding of Earth’s Shape

Visual evidence of our planet’s curvature is relatively recent

  • By Molly Glick
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Despite lingering Flat Earth conspiracy theories, humans have gathered evidence of our planet’s spherical nature for millennia. In the third century B.C., Greek mathematician Eratosthenes calculated the Earth’s circumference to be around 24,000 to 29,000 miles. He was much closer to the mark, now known as 24,901 miles, than previous estimates in preceding centuries by the ancient scholars Plato and Archimedes. Eratosthenes arrived at this guess by comparing the Sun’s relative position at two points on the planet’s surface.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Despite these early strides, it took more than 2,000 years to generate clear visual evidence of the Earth’s curves. It wasn’t until aerial photography and aviation came onto the scene that we could capture this world-defining phenomenon.

On today’s date in 1930, scientists glimpsed the first of such photos at a convention co-hosted by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Captain Albert Stevens, U.S. Army Air Corps officer and pioneering aerial photographer, snapped the paradigm-shifting shot as he flew at an altitude of 21,000 feet over Argentina. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Read more: “Why Do People Believe the Earth Is Flat?”

In the foreground of that image, you can see faint traces of the Andes Mountains, located around 300 miles in the distance. These features are “well below the expected horizon if the Earth were flat,” according to NASA. The image also subtly displays the Earth’s curvature, “although the effect is subtle as the image encompasses only 1/360 of the Earth’s circumference.” The photo ran in the May 1931 issue of National Geographic.

In Body Image
The first image illuminating the division between the lower two layers of Earth’s atmosphere. Credit: Albert W. Stevens/Wikimedia Commons.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Then, in 1935, Stevens took another photograph that clearly illuminated our world’s outlines—this image, taken from a balloon at a record altitude of 72,395 feet, was the first to display the division between the troposphere and the stratosphere, the lowest two layers of the atmosphere. The photo also includes the Black Hills of South Dakota and the Bighorn Mountains of Montana and Wyoming. It appeared in National Geographic in May 1936.

Over the following decades, advances in spaceflight gave us new views of Earth from the cosmos, allowing enough distance to get a good look at the entirety of our pale blue dot. These included the first image of Earth from a weather satellite, which was captured in 1960. Only 30 years later could we truly appreciate how tiny our world appears from a distance, thanks to NASA’s Voyager 1 probe.

“With sounding rockets and then spacecraft returning photographs from ever-greater distances from the planet, we could begin to see the Earth first as a full disk, then as a smaller and smaller blue oasis against the emptiness of space,” NASA wrote. “Through these images, we gained a better understanding of Earth’s, and therefore of our own, place in the universe.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: NASA

  • Molly Glick

    Posted on

    Molly Glick is the newsletter editor of Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Psychology

The Emotional Cost of Parental Burnout
Article Sidebar Image
History

When Canaries Actually Worked in Coal Mines
Article Sidebar Image
Psychology

Here’s What’s Happening in the Brain When You’re Improvising
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now