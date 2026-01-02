ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

The Science Behind Better Visualizing Brain Function

Fluorescent trackers are helping scientists study the mind in real-time

  • By Devin Reese
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

One of the ongoing challenges in understanding the workings of the human brain is being able to visualize its activity in real time. Our brains are collections of nerve cells, or neurons, that receive, transform, and send signals to other cells to create thoughts, decisions, and memories. To date, researchers have illuminated the outgoing signals from nerve cells using techniques like electrophysiology but have found the incoming signals too fast and faint to capture.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Now, described in a recent paper published in Nature Methods, neuroscientists have devised a way to detect incoming chemical signals. “What we have invented here is a way of measuring information that comes into neurons from different sources, and that’s been a critical part missing from neuroscience research,” explained lead study author Kaspar Podgorski at the Allen Institute in Seattle in a statement.

Podgorski and an international team of collaborators from the United States, Germany, Italy, London, and Austria engineered variants of a protein—iGluSnFR—to record incoming brain cell signals. Nerve cell signals bridge the gap between neurons by sending chemical messengers across the gap, or synapse. The most common messenger for learning, memory, and feelings is the molecule glutamate, for which the iGluSnFR protein is a good tracking indicator. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Read more: “A New Doorway to the Brain

By testing the performance of 70 variants of iGluSnFR in mouse brains, the researchers discovered two variants that were sensitive enough to detect even the faintest incoming neural signals. The glutamate indicators were tested in mouse models in various regions of the brain—including the neocortex, thalamus and hippocampus, and midbrain—and proved able to provide a window into information flow between neurons of various types. Coupled with existing techniques to monitor outgoing signals, the iGluSnFR variants offer a way to interpret entire through-puts of information in the brain. 

“I feel like what we’re doing here is adding the connections between those neurons and by doing that, we now understand the order of the words on the pages, and what they mean,” Podgorski continued.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

The scientific advance has implications for treating a range of diseases that are linked to disruptions in glutamate signaling, including Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia, and autism. Being able to visualize the activity of synapses paves the way for understanding the mechanisms underlying brain disorders and then developing drugs that restore normal synaptic function.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Juan Gaertner / Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
  • Devin Reese

    Posted on

    Devin Reese is the executive editor of Natural History and a science writer based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

How to Glimpse the Prime Meteor Shower of 2026
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

Everything We Thought We Knew About How Stardust Spreads Across the Cosmos Is Wrong
Article Sidebar Image
Neuroscience

Here’s What Happens to Your Brain When Your Mind Goes Blank
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now