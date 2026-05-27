Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Neuroscience

Why Do More Women Than Men Develop Alzheimer’s?

A study in mice suggests loss of estrogen between brain cells as a possible cause

4:00 PM CDT on May 27, 2026

Alzheimer’s affects about 7 million seniors in the United States—a number that keeps rising. Almost two-thirds of the Alzheimer’s cases are in women, a bias that’s puzzled researchers for some time. Part of the disparity results from women living longer. Still, Stanford University neurologist Michael Greicius points out that “women at any given age are a little bit more likely to get Alzheimer’s than men are.”

Featured Video

A preclinical study in the journal Aging Cell recently found a possible molecular explanation for the prevalence of Alzheimer’s in women. Typically, in studying brain cells for linkages to Alzheimer’s and other memory diseases, the focus is on the nerve cells and their companion “glial cells” that keep neurons healthy. Instead, researchers from Northwestern University found clues to memory loss in the spaces between brain cells, or “extracellular matrix.”  

Prior studies had implicated the decline at menopause in female hormones, such as estrogen, in memory loss. In the new study, researchers worked with mice (as preclinical models for humans) to determine the impacts on the brain of removing estrogen. In both males and females, they blocked the enzyme that synthesizes estrogen.

Read more: “What Alzheimer’s Feels Like from the Inside

In female mice, the estrogen loss led to memory problems, based on behavioral tests such as recognizing objects and navigating a maze. The impaired female mice also showed depressive behaviors, based on an odd but standard test of suspending them by their tails to see whether they resisted or went limp. The estrogen-deficient females spent more time immobile, while male mice suffered no such effects on memory or behavior. 

“This study tells us that females—but not males—may be uniquely sensitive to loss of brain estrogen at old age, potentially contributing to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Hong Zhao, study author and reproductive scientist, in a press release. However, it is important to remember that the results of mouse studies do not always apply in humans.

The researchers also examined gene expression in the hippocampus, the brain area associated with memory. Estrogen deficiency altered the extracellular matrix in female mice but not in males. These spaces make up about 20 percent of brain volume and contain molecules that support nerve cells in doing their job of communicating. Without estrogen, the female mice brains experienced changes in the expression of genes for binding, inflammation, structure, and other functions of the extracellular matrix. 

Depending on how well these findings extrapolate to humans, new treatment approaches could protect women’s extracellular matrices in the brain from estrogen loss. “This should motivate clinicians to be more aware of the essential role of estrogen for women’s brains,” emphasized Serdar Bulun, study author and department chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University, “because once memory is gone, it’s gone.”

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: vpanteon / Adobe Stock

Advertisement
Devin Reese

Devin Reese is the executive editor of Natural History and a science writer based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Neuroscience

Explore Neuroscience
Neuroscience

How Your Brain Decides What Matters

People with amygdala damage are shedding new light on why we trust or fear others

May 22, 2026
Neuroscience

Using Brain Waves to Translate Thoughts into Pictures

Young scientists dream up a way to decipher the mind’s eye with EEG and AI

May 22, 2026
Neuroscience

Your Brain Can Learn Things When You’re Unconscious

It’s more awake and alive to the outside world under anesthesia than we thought

May 14, 2026
Neuroscience

What Happens in the Brain When “Psychedelic Virgins” Trip for the First Time

Cue the Grateful Dead

May 5, 2026
Neuroscience

How Does Your Brain Know a Cat Is a Cat?

A conversation with renowned neuroscientists Lisa Feldman Barrett and Earl Miller about categories, “folk psychology,” beginner’s mind, and thinking fast and slow

May 1, 2026
Neuroscience

Here’s Why Dreams During Naps Are So Weird

And what it has to do with Thomas Edison

May 1, 2026