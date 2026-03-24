Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Astronomy

The Search for Alien Life Just Identified 45 New Targets

This subset of exoplanets are the most likely to be habitable

7:00 AM CDT on March 24, 2026

Variety is a major theme in exoplanet discoveries over the past quarter century, as shown in this illustration. Most have been discovered by the "transit" method – watching for the tiniest of shadows as a planet crosses the face of its star. Illustration: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Lizbeth B. De La Torre

Illustration by NASA/JPL-Caltech/Lizbeth B. De La Torre

Given the exponential rise in discoveries of exoplanets—with 6,000 and counting now identified—detecting signs of alien life has never been more of a needle-in-a-haystack exercise. But astronomer Lisa Kaltenegger and undergraduate students at Cornell University are trying to change that by using data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission and the NASA Exoplanet Archive to catalog rocky exoplanets likely to have Earth-like characteristics, such as water on their surface. They published their research last week in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

Featured Video

“While it’s hard to say what makes something more likely to have life, identifying where to look is the first key step—so the goal of our project was to say, ‘Here are the best targets for observation,’” explained Gillis Lowry, study author and astronomy student (now at San Francisco State), in a press release.

To qualify, an exoplanet needs to be neither too close nor too far from a host star, such that it’d be bathed in similar energy to what we receive on Earth.

Read more: “The Exoplanet That Wasn’t

Forty-five exoplanets made the cut, of which 24 stood out as most likely to have habitable surfaces. Some of those winners were already well-known, such as Proxima Centauri b. Others were more recent discoveries, such as TOI-715b. The most intriguing ones include LHS 1140 b, at 48 light-years from Earth, and the set of seven planets with masses comparable to Earth’s around the red dwarf star TRAPPIST-1

“Observing these planets can help us understand when habitability is lost, how much energy is too much, and which planets remain habitable—or maybe never were,” said Cornell student Abigail Bohl. 

Many questions remain—for example, whether a planet could remain habitable even if an elliptical orbit periodically takes it outside the most livable temperature zone, as some edgy planets like TRAPPIST-1g go through intervals of extreme cold. Or how eccentric—that is, deviating from a circle—a planet’s orbit can get and still allow it to hold onto surface water and atmosphere.

Regardless, the list of best places defined in this study to search for alien life helps narrow the field, as well as better defines the criteria for habitability, which has become increasingly more important given how many new exoplanet detections keep rolling in lately.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Advertisement
Devin Reese
Devin Reese is the executive editor of Natural History and a science writer based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Astronomy

Explore Astronomy
Astronomy

The Comedy of Errors That Was the First-Ever Space Walk

Murphy’s Law was in full effect

March 18, 2026
Astronomy

Why Haven’t We Heard from Extraterrestrials Yet?

A conversation with astronomer Vishal Gajjar about how to listen differently for non-human life in the cosmos

March 17, 2026
Astronomy

Scientists Grow Chickpeas in Lunar Soil

It’s one giant leap for moon hummus

March 12, 2026
Astronomy

R.I.P Van Allen Space Probe A, Set to Crash Tonight

“The Van Allen Probes rewrote the textbook on radiation belt physics”

March 10, 2026
Astronomy

NASA’s DART Mission Offers Proof of Protection Against Asteroid Impacts

We may not be at the mercy of asteroids after all

March 9, 2026
Astronomy

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Gets the Celebrity Treatment

The ESA’s Juice is the latest spacecraft to analyze it

March 5, 2026