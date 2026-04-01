The Students Who Believe Practice Makes Perfect Get Pretty Perfect Grades

For many, the aphorism “practice makes perfect” has been repeated so many times it’s almost lost its meaning. But new research published in Frontiers in Education shows that adolescents who take it to heart rather than rolling their eyes at it could unlock their academic potential.

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Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology asked 249 secondary students ages 15 to 19 to rate four different aspects of their motivation: growth mindset; self-efficacy; passion; and grit. They then examined how these factors influenced the grades they received in Norwegian (the country’s equivalent to English class) and physical education.

The team found that those who had faith in their abilities (self-efficacy) and believed they could improve by trying harder (growth mindset) not only scored better grades in the subjects, but also enjoyed them more.

Read more: “Not All Practice Makes Perfect”

“One of the clearest findings in the study is that believing you can improve through practice is the most consistent motivational factor when it comes to grades and experiencing a sense of mastery in academic subjects,” study author Birger Olav Sætre explained in a statement.

In fact, these attitudes were more important for academic success than a passion to perform well or the grit to persevere. “Pupils who were ambitious and highly focused on performing well often excelled, the same applied to perseverance,” Sætre said. “It helped somewhat, especially in terms of enjoyment of the subject of Norwegian, but was less important than we expected in a general school context.”

In other words, some of the most banal, hackneyed advice any teen has ever gotten—“believe in yourself,” “try hard,” and “practice makes perfect”—turns out to be the key to success. Now, if only they’d listen.

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