Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Astronomy

There’s A Dwarf Galaxy Hidden Inside the Milky Way

Meet Loki

9:20 AM CDT on May 4, 2026

The Milky Way evolved billions and billions of years ago when clouds of cosmic matter coalesced into a spheroid halo that then collapsed into a spinning disk. 

Featured Video

Or so goes the peaceful model of our galaxy’s origins. More recent evidence has revealed that the Milky Way had a turbulent youth, gobbling up other galaxies to form the expansive spiral system we know today. In particular, new research published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society details one of the Milky Way’s potential conquests—a dwarf galaxy whose stellar remnants became part of our own.

The first stars to emerge after the Big Bang were mostly composed of hydrogen and helium, simple elements that were abundant at the time, and many of these slow-burning stars are still around today. After several billions of years of stellar evolution and fusion, stars began producing heavier elements, like metals. In fact, the metal content of stars is one way astronomers can assess their relative ages. 

Read more: “The Myths and Lore of the Milky Way

After studying the chemical composition of 20 “metal-poor” stars, an international team of astronomers determined they likely originated within another galaxy altogether, one they’ve termed “Loki.” While metal-poor stars aren’t uncommon in our galaxy’s halo—a spherical area surrounding the spiral—this cluster is in the galactic disk. Essentially, these metal-poor stars are more incorporated into the Milky Way than their ancient chemical compositions suggest they should be.

“These building blocks merged together at early epochs, dispersing their stellar, gaseous, and dark matter content into the forming proto-galaxy,” the authors wrote. “Therefore, the most metal-poor stars coming from the early galactic assembly are supposed to populate the inner regions of the Milky Way, while those accreted later might be dispersed in the outer halo.” 

Of course, Loki isn’t the only galaxy the Milky Way consumed. Research published in 2020 reveals an immense galaxy termed “Kraken” merged with our own around 11 billion years ago, one of the most formative experiences for our young galaxy. Since then, things have calmed down a bit, but we may still be on a collision course with the Andromeda Galaxy, our largest neighbor.

At least we have a few billion years to prepare.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Astronomy

Explore Astronomy
Astronomy

Uncovering Hidden Martian Glaciers With Drones

We know they’re there, we just don’t know how deep they are

May 1, 2026
Astronomy

(Almost) A Eulogy for Voyager

The robotic space probe is 15 billion miles away and is nearing the end of its life in the distant cosmos

April 23, 2026
Astronomy

The Origins of Uranus’ Distant Rings Hint at a Hidden Moon

Astronomers are circling the answers

April 22, 2026
Astronomy

The Peace That an Eclipse Brings

The total solar eclipse in 2024 hushed the Earth by striking awe in the humans in its path

April 21, 2026
Astronomy

Mars Curiosity Rover Makes a Big Find on the Red Planet

The little robotic chemist that could

April 21, 2026
Astronomy

What It Would Be Like to Surf Five Distant Planets

A surfing safari of the cosmos

April 20, 2026