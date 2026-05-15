Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Microbiology

There’s Something Living in Fog

And it’s here to help

7:00 AM CDT on May 15, 2026

In the 2007 movie The Mist (based on a Stephen King novella), a mysterious fog creeps over a small town in Maine, bringing all manner of Lovecraftian monsters with it. As the locals take shelter in a grocery store, a distraught man runs toward them screaming, “Something in the mist!” According to new research from Arizona State University published in mBio there is something in the mist—and it’s alive. 

Featured Video

Scientists have long known that microorganisms like fungi, bacteria, and algae inhabit clouds and even float among us, but any aerobiome hiding in fog has been more of a question mark. “There’s very limited knowledge about what kinds of bacteria are present in fogs, which are like clouds at the ground level,” study author Thi Thuong Thuong Cao said in a statement.

To investigate, Cao and her team traveled to fields near Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. There, they took samples of dry air, and also set up collectors to capture radiation fog that forms when the ground cools. Their analysis revealed less than 1 percent of fog droplets contained bacteria. While this doesn’t sound like a lot, given the volume of fog, it adds up to a bounty of life. “When you take all of the droplets together, the concentration of bacteria is the same as in the ocean,” study co-author Garcia-Pichel explained.

Read more: “The Surprising Importance of Stratospheric Life

What exactly is living in the mist? 

The team discovered an abundance of methylobacteria in the droplets. Typically living in soil and on plant surfaces, bacteria from this genus can digest the simplest organic compounds (those with only one carbon atom), including toxic formaldehyde. Samples taken before and after fog formation showed an increase in their numbers, but they’re more than passive hitchhikers—a closer look under a microscope revealed they were thriving and dividing in the mist.

“We observed them under the microscope to see that, yes, the bacteria are getting bigger and they’re dividing, so there is growth,” Cao said. “We also found that they’re using the formaldehyde as food to support their growth.”

Formaldehyde is a common atmospheric pollutant that contributes to ozone smog and respiratory illnesses. In high concentrations, it’s also toxic to the bacteria that eat it, and the team discovered methylobacteria break it down into carbon dioxide to keep levels low. In other words, the bacteria in fog is actually helping to clear the air. 

So don’t fear the mist monsters, they’re here to help.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: ValentinValkov / Adobe Stock

Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Microbiology

Explore Microbiology
Microbiology

The Predictive Powers of Bear Poop

It doesn’t even need to leave the intestines to tell a story

April 28, 2026
Microbiology

The Australian Rocks That House the Oldest Life-Forms on Earth

Never underestimate the power of an old pile of rocks

April 23, 2026
Microbiology

Mushrooms Stole a Trick From Bacteria. It Could Help Us Control the Weather

Can purloined genes make it rain?

April 20, 2026
Microbiology

An Ancient Mummy’s Tooth Could Rewrite Script of Scarlet Fever in the New World

European colonists are off the hook for this one

April 17, 2026
Microbiology

Are Gossiping Mushrooms Sharing Your Public Urination Secrets?

Either way, show a little decorum, okay?

April 2, 2026
Microbiology

Watch How Planet-Hopping Microbes Can Survive Asteroid Strikes

This polyextremophile bacterium could survive an interplanetary trip

March 5, 2026