Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Paleontology

This Record-Breaking Octopus Fossil Isn’t an Octopus After All

Uncovering a case of mistaken cephalopod identity

6:06 PM CDT on April 7, 2026

In 2003, a fossil found in northeastern Illinois was declared the earliest known octopus, earning it a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. The ancient cephalopod, dubbed Pohlsepia mazonensis, was exceptionally well preserved in rocks dating to more than 300 million years ago. With eight tentacles, a pair of eyes, structures resembling fins, and an apparent ink sac, the animal seemed like a dead ringer for living octopuses. A paper published today, however, deems it a case of mistaken identity.

Featured Video

An international team of researchers from the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, France, and the United States used updated imaging techniques to peer inside the fossil. In particular, the images revealed a set of tiny teeth inside. Attached to a ribbon of chitin, such teeth comprise the “radula,” or feeding apparatus, in all cephalopods (octopus, squid, cuttlefish, nautilus, and kin). The number of teeth per row in the radula varies predictably across cephalopod types.

A count of the teeth on the P. mazonensis fossil yielded a surprise: It had 11 per row, which is closer to the nautilus tooth count of 13 than the count of 7 to 9 in octopuses (the fossil likely lost a couple of teeth during preservation, according to the study authors). Moreover, the shape of the teeth matched those from an ancient, shelled nautilus, Paleocadmus pohli, that had been discovered at the same site. 

Read more: “Twilight of the Nautilus

“It turns out the world’s most famous octopus fossil was never an octopus at all,” remarked lead author Thomas Clements in a press release. “It was a nautilus relative that had been decomposing for weeks before it became buried and later preserved in rock, and that decomposition is what made it look so convincingly octopus-like.”

Today, nautiluses are the only cephalopods with external shells, thought to be reminders of a lineage of similarly shelled cephalopods that was once widespread, after diverging from octopuses and squids about 400 million years ago. 

The famous fossil is the oldest known soft tissue of a nautilus, which suggests that octopuses didn’t evolve until much later. Or as Clements put it, “It’s amazing to think a row of tiny hidden teeth, hidden in the rock for 300 million years, have fundamentally changed what we know about when and how octopuses evolved.”

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Clements, T. et al Proceedings of the Royal Society B (2026)

Advertisement
Devin Reese

Devin Reese is the executive editor of Natural History and a science writer based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Paleontology

Explore Paleontology
Paleontology

The Big-Game Elephants Neanderthals Hunted for Food

A prehistoric butcher bonanza uncovered on an ancient German lakeshore

March 31, 2026
Paleontology

Now We Know What the Insects of the Jurassic Period Sounded Like

Thanks to crickets and relatives playing their “washboards”

March 30, 2026
Paleontology

The Giant Sloths and Armadillos of Prehistoric Texas 

Snorkeling scientists uncover a treasure trove of megafauna fossils in a flooded cave

March 30, 2026
Paleontology

New Ape Fossil Could Shift Our Evolutionary Origins Northward

Ancestor of humans and other great apes turns up in Egypt

March 27, 2026
Paleontology

How a Simulated Dinosaur Nest Revealed Prehistoric Parenting Strategies

These paleontologists got crafty

March 20, 2026
Paleontology

The Travels of Straight-Tusked Elephants in Europe, Written in Their Teeth

… and their travails as they encountered early humans

March 13, 2026