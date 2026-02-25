ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Your Muscles Retain Memories of Strength and Weakness

New research sheds light on changing gene expression patterns in muscle cells

  • By Jake Currie
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Every time you throw darts or ride a bike or even work out, you’re engaging your muscle memory. New research from the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences published in Science Advances shows our muscles retain a memory of weakness, as well—and it changes as we age.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Research by Adam P. Sharples published in 2016 showed that there’s an epigenetic component to muscle memory. Sharples and his team studied the genes of participants after two different periods of resistance exercise with a period of rest between. They found that exercise caused muscle cells to upregulate the expression of certain genes—a pattern they remembered during rest, too. 

So if muscle use causes upregulation of genes, can muscle disuse cause downregulation? To find out, Sharples and his team reversed his earlier study, looking at the genes expressed in muscle cells of young adults who had repeated leg immobilization. They found a protective pattern of gene expression, with relevant gene pathways being less disrupted during a second period of disuse. In other words, the muscles of young adults proved to be resilient.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Read more: “The Importance of Muscle

But what about aging muscles? To study the effects of inactivity on gene expression, Sharples and his team compared young and old rats who had similar leg immobilizations. They found that the muscles of old rats developed a detrimental memory of disuse with repeated periods of inactivity causing suppression of relevant genes.

Basically, the research suggests that repeated inactivity causes muscles in the young to develop an expression pattern that helps them recover, while it causes muscles in the old to develop an expression pattern that makes them more susceptible to muscle wasting. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

“Muscle carries a history of both strength and weakness, and these molecular memories may accumulate over time to shape how it responds when inactivity occurs again,” Sharples said in a statement. “Understanding how muscle records these past experiences of use and disuse is essential for designing better strategies to support recovery after illness, injury, or age‑related decline.” 

Next, Sharples’ team is working with the Novo Nordisk Foundation in Denmark to identify the modes of exercise that produce the most beneficial expression patterns for aging muscles. Until then, we could all stand to get a little more physical activity to give our muscles the best memories—while we still have them.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Lead image: Line addict / Shutterstock

  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Article Sidebar Image
Anthropology

Mass Grave of Women and Children Shows Brutality of Iron Age Culture
Article Sidebar Image
Psychology

Why You’re More Likely to Develop AI-Psychosis than to Join a Cult
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

Imaging the Most Far-Out Jellyfish Galaxy Ever Observed
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now