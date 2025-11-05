ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Can Lichen Light the Way to Dinosaur Finds?

The bold idea to enlist satellites in the search for fossils

  • By Bob Grant
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

For decades, dinosaur seekers have anecdotally noted the presence of distinctive orange growth on fossil bones. It turns out that vibrant orange lichens—crusty little colonies that can comprise algae or cyanobacteria locked in symbiosis with fungus—do indeed have a preference for growing on exposed dinosaur bones. And researchers working in western North America are suggesting that the colorful growths could serve as homing beacons leading paleontologists directly to their fossilized quarry.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Working at a known dinosaur fossil site in Alberta, Canada, the scientists measured lichen colonization in three microfossil bonebeds, which contained high proportions of ironstone. They found that two species of lichen preferentially grew where fossil bone density was greatest. “The exponential increase in lichen colonisation with increasing fossil density that we observed,” they wrote in a recent Current Biology paper, “… reinforces the potential for using lichens as indicators of productive bonebeds.”

Read more: “The Dinos’ Demise Gave Rivers Their Shape

This means that instead of manual digging for fossils, or relying on the odd serendipitous find, paleontologists might employ aircraft or even satellites to scan the ground and zero in on the lichen color spectrum that indicates a high likelihood of ancient bones.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Such a methodological shift could take fossil hunting to the skies and beyond, something that might prove invaluable in the types of rugged and remote locales where some dino fossils are unearthed.

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Pickles, B.J., et al. Current Biology (2025).

  • Bob Grant

    Posted on

    Bob Grant is the deputy editor at Nautilus.

An octopus swims in the ocean.
Zoology

Octopus Camouflage Could Give Us Better Sunscreen
Article Sidebar Image
Psychology

How to Face Your Fears
A photo of an ice fish, which lives in very cold conditions.
Zoology

Fish Forensics Yield Surprising Results
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now