ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Charting the Blue Realm

To explore the deep sea is to understand the human story and the nature of knowledge

  • By John Steele
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science.

Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science.

Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

We live on a planet veiled in blue. And yet, though the ocean surrounds us, nourishes us, shapes our weather and our myths, our knowledge of it is limited. This paradox—of presence without understanding—is not new to the human condition. It is the mark of every frontier. But there comes a moment when a civilization, if it is to grow wise, must turn its instruments not only outward to the stars but inward, toward the depths of our planet.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

This video, created by the Schmidt Ocean Institute for the WOW25 World Ocean Week Festival, is such a moment. It is not a catalog of facts, though it is built upon them. It is not a travelogue, though it traverses wonders. It is a meditation on the process of knowing, on the fusion of technology and imagination, on the patience required to descend into the unknown.

These are lifeforms that, at first sight, seem alien—something imagined from science fiction. Yet they are part of our own biosphere, kin to us in ways we have only begun to grasp. Their otherness is evidence of the vastness of life’s creativity. And in observing them, in touching their world with care and precision, we learn not only what they are—but who we are.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

And how do we translate such knowledge? Not in numbers alone. The Schmidt Ocean Institute invites artists aboard its research vessels—painters, composers, dancers. Because it understands that awe is the meeting place of reason and emotion. What we cannot yet explain, we can express. And what we express may lead us, in time, to explanation.

This video, presented during the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, is therefore a testimony to a timeless impulse—the same drive that led ancient civilizations to chart the heavens, that sent Darwin to the Galápagos. It reminds us that the ocean is not a resource; it is a realm, and we are not its owners, but its students.

We must understand the contours of this realm in order to protect it, and that understanding demands exploration. This film stands as both witness and invitation. It says: Here is what we are learning. Here is what we might yet become.

It is, in the deepest sense, a portrait of ourselves—searching, questioning, casting light into the deep.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Lead image: Schmidt Ocean Institute

  • John Steele

    Posted on

    John Steele is the publisher and editorial director of Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Geoscience

The Stories Rocks Tell Us
Article Sidebar Image
Geoscience

When Earth Had No Fire
Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

A (Complicated) Ode to the Honeybee
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now