Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Paleontology

Everyone’s Been Drawing Pterosaur Wings Wrong

Theoretical reconstructions hint at versatile approaches to prehistoric flight

5:00 PM CDT on June 24, 2026

Pterosaurs were the first vertebrates to evolve the ability to fly. Unfortunately, they didn’t leave a lot of clues about how they managed this feat. While there are plenty of pterosaur skeletons, preserved wing structures are relatively rare and tend to be incomplete. So paleontologists and paleoartists are left to offer their best guesses on how their leathery wings were configured, and a new study published in Paleobiology has found these reconstructions to be lacking. 

Featured Video

Using a technique called “theoretical morphospace,” paleontologists from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom created maps of all the different wing types nine different pterosaur species could have had. (It’s the same method a different group of researchers used to investigate the shapes of bird wings in a study published earlier this year.) They then mapped the current reconstructions on top and discovered that they tended to cluster. Basically, they likely don’t reflect the diversity of pterosaur wings that actually existed.

Read more: “Conjuring Imaginary Creatures

For example, the largest pterosaur, Quetzalcoatlus, had a wingspan the size of a single-engine Cessna and likely soared for long distances. One of the smallest, Anurognathus, was an insect-eating forest-dweller, adapted for more maneuverable flight. The reconstructions of the two pterosaurs’ wing shapes, however, overlap. According to the researchers, this means something’s off.

“In living flying animals, such as birds and bats, different lifestyles are associated with distinct wing shapes and flight abilities,” study author Benton Walters said in a statement. “The lack of comparable diversity in pterosaur reconstructions suggests that the reconstructions are missing important variation.”

So what’s the solution? 

The researchers say that paleontologists need to reach a consensus on the structure of pterosaur wings and stick to it. “Otherwise, pterosaur reconstructions will remain a visual shorthand,” they wrote, “but one that poorly reflects the living animal and is unfit to fly.”

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Mark P Witton

Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Paleontology

Explore Paleontology
Paleontology

These Ancient Millipedes Paved the Way for Terrestrial Life

They preceded vertebrates on land by about 80 million years

June 15, 2026
Paleontology

The Surprising Things You Find Digging Through Frozen Prehistoric Squirrel Poop

The Ice Age rodents left behind a lot to study

June 12, 2026
Paleontology

Newly Discovered Four-Winged Dinosaur Didn’t Need to Fly to Hunt Birds

The discovery of Jian changmaensis solved a mystery

June 5, 2026
Paleontology

Ice Age CSI: Mammoth Cold Case Files

Mysterious bones bear the marks of human butchering

June 5, 2026
Paleontology

Hell Heron: An Illustrated Story

A new dinosaur discovered in the sands of the Sahara upends an old model

June 5, 2026
Paleontology

What Happened When the First Animals Started to Move

Life on Earth wasn’t always mobile

June 1, 2026