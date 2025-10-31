ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Fentanyl’s Deadly Recipe

The chemistry behind the synthetic opioid at the center of global trade tensions

  • By Bob Grant
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

The opioid crisis that grips the United States has a central chemical villain: fentanyl. The synthetic drug, deadly even in the tiniest doses, flows into the country and is mixed with other narcotics, such as heroin and cocaine, and is sometimes pressed into pills that masquerade as prescription painkillers. In 2022, more than 73,000 people died from fentanyl overdoses in the U.S. alone, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

The primary ingredient in fentanyl is piperidine, a ring-shaped organic molecule that sits in the center of a compound that includes three other components: an aniline ring, an alkyl chain, and an acyl group. Andrea Holmes, a chemist at Doane University in Nebraska, told Reuters last year that the chemical structure of fentanyl is best imagined as a Mr. Potato Head toy—piperidein is the head while the other three compounds make up the eyes, nose, and mouth.

Piperidine is used in the manufacture of many other pharmaceuticals, but the U.S. government has placed the toughest restrictions on precursors of fentanyl, which all have piperidine at their core, that make it relatively simple to synthesize the deadly drug. These include 4-anilino-N-phenethylpiperidine (4-ANPP), N-Phenethyl-4-piperidone (NPP), 4-Aminopyridine (4-AP), and norfentanyl, each just a simple chemical tweak away from becoming fentanyl.

Read more: “Painkillers That Don’t Kill

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

According to a 2020 report from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, China is the main source of fentanyl and fentanyl-related products that end up in the U.S. That latter class includes chemical precursors of the drug, which make their way to Mexico, where cartels oversee the manufacture and export of fentanyl.

Exporters can and do alter the chemical makeup of these precursors to mask their identity, making it extremely difficult to track and stem their flow across borders, and potentially leading to fentanyl analogs—such as the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil—that can be 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

The lethal game of cat and mouse between drug exporters and manufacturers and authorities shows no signs of slowing, but fentanyl deaths did dip in 2023 and 2024, according to provisional data from the CDC.

As authorities seek to slow the damage that fentanyl is causing in the U.S. and beyond, they must keep an eye on an entire spectrum of chemicals, from the finished product to all the components that make it up.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) / Wikimedia Commons

  • Bob Grant

    Posted on

    Bob Grant is the deputy editor at Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

Humans Have Upended the World’s Balance of Mammals
Article Sidebar Image
Psychology

Why We Love Horror Stories
Article Sidebar Image
History

The 19th-Century Entomologist Who Dreamed Up Daylight Savings
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now