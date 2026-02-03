ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Grad Student Homebrews Cosmic Dust in the Lab

“It’s like we have recreated a little bit of the universe in a bottle in our lab”

  • By Jake Currie
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

In outer space, floating between the stars, are cosmic dust clouds containing elements and molecules that are essential for the evolution of life. While these dust clouds are too far away to sample by conventional means, astronomers can tell their chemical composition based on their unique infrared signature. Unfortunately, the only way to get a close-up look at interstellar matter is by waiting for a chunk of it to crash to Earth. 

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Or at least it was. 

In Body Image
SPACE DUST ENGINEERS: Linda Losurdo, (left) and her Ph.D. advisor, David McKenzie, recently recreated cosmic dust in an Earth-bound lab. Photo by Fiona Wolf / the University of Sydney.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Linda Losurdo, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Sydney in Australia, recently took matters into her own hands and recreated cosmic dust right in the lab. To replicate the conditions found in clouds of space dust, she created a near vacuum in a chamber, added carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and acetylene to it, and passed 10,000 volts of electricity through the mix to simulate plasma found in supernova remnants. 

The process broke down the chemical compounds, forming new elements—carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen—essential components for life. The newly minted homebrew space dust settled in a thin layer on a silicon chip inside the chamber. She published her findings with her supervisor, David McKenzie, in The Astrophysical Journal.  

Read more: “How to Build a Planet from Dust

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

“We no longer have to wait for an asteroid or comet to come to Earth to understand their histories,” Losurdo explained in a statement. “You can build analogue environments in the laboratory and reverse engineer their structure using the infrared fingerprints.”

Next, Losurdo and McKenzie want to build a comprehensive database detailing the infrared signatures of lab-created cosmic dust to allow astronomers to work backward from their observations of interstellar clouds and better understand the processes that originated them. Ultimately, their insights could give scientists a better understanding of how life evolved on Earth.

Talk about capturing lightning in a bottle.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: klyaksun / Shutterstock

  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now