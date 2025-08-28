ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Heart Attacks in Space

Effective CPR is hard when both patient and rescuer are floating

  • By Bob Grant
Article Lead Image

Recapture that Back-to-School feeling with 25% off Nautilus subscriptions.

Recapture that Back-to-School feeling with 25% off Nautilus subscriptions.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Heart attacks happen in space. And space agencies have a panoply of contortionist protocols that astronauts can use when such emergencies occur out there among the stars.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

NASA, for example, recommends rescuers in the International Space Station perform what’s called the “handstand method.” This is when the person doing CPR on a space traveler experiencing cardiac arrest does a handstand on their chest and braces their feet against some internal part of the spacecraft to generate sufficiently robust chest compressions. Other methods include the reverse bear hug and the Evetts Russomano, where rescuers wrap either the arms or legs, respectively, around the stricken person’s torso to compress their chest.

But now there may be a better way to treat heart attacks in space under microgravity: It involves a piston.

A team of scientists and clinicians from various French institutions reported on the new method in a study published last year in the journal Resuscitation, and will present their findings at the European Society of Cardiology Congress happening in Spain this weekend. The team tested three automatic chest compression instruments on a CPR dummy during a parabolic airplane flight that simulates microgravity conditions similar to those experienced by space travelers. They found that one in particular, a standard piston device to perform chest compressions, could deliver a force sufficient to reach an optimal depth of about 2 inches into a person’s torso.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

The device could be a critical tool to include in first aid kits carried on cosmic journeys. “It will be up to every space agency whether they want to include automatic chest compression devices in their emergency medical kit,” said Nathan Reynette, a cardiologist at the University of Lorraine, in a statement. “We know they have other considerations beyond effectiveness, such as weight and space constraints.”

Although most astronauts are young and fit, and thus the risk of cardiac arrest in space is relatively low, this type of forethought may become increasingly necessary with the rise of space tourism and longer space missions, Reynette says.

Nobody wants their first trip into the cosmos—or their second, or third—to be their last.

Lead image: intueri / Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

  • Bob Grant

    Posted on

    Bob Grant is the deputy editor at Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

When Ancient Sea Monsters Emerged
Article Sidebar Image
Environment

Extreme Heat Will Change You
Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

Reindeer Are Vanishing
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading, and get 25% off.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe @ 25% off

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article. Get 25% off now.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe @ 25% off