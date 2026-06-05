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Paleontology
Hell Heron: An Illustrated Story
A new dinosaur discovered in the sands of the Sahara upends an old model
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More from PaleontologyExplore Paleontology
Newly Discovered Four-Winged Dinosaur Didn’t Need to Fly to Hunt Birds
The discovery of Jian changmaensis solved a mystery
Ice Age CSI: Mammoth Cold Case Files
Mysterious bones bear the marks of human butchering
What Happened When the First Animals Started to Move
Life on Earth wasn’t always mobile
Nightmarish Heron-like Dinosaur Unearthed in Patagonia
Pretty tough to be a fish 70 million years ago
The Cephalopods Are Coming
Fossil records reveal Earth’s mass extinctions are followed by a rise of ocean cephalopods. They’re rising again.
This “Feathered Dragon” Shook Its Tail Feathers in the Time of Dinosaurs
Some things never go out of style