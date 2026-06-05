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Paleontology

Hell Heron: An Illustrated Story

A new dinosaur discovered in the sands of the Sahara upends an old model

11:00 AM CDT on June 5, 2026

Illustrated by Mikael Angelo Francisco

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Mikael Angelo Francisco
Mikael Angelo Francisco is a science journalist and illustrator from the Philippines who enjoys writing about paleontology, biodiversity, environment conservation, and science in pop culture. He has written and edited books about media literacy, Filipino scientists, and science trivia.

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