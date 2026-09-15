Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Paleontology

Here’s How Fast An Adult Tyrannosaurus Rex Walked

The first fossilized adult T. rex trackway tells us a lot about how these predators got around

10:30 AM CDT on September 15, 2026

Dinosaur footprints that remain preserved over millions of years are incredibly rare, and trackways—several footprints in sequence—even more so. Now archaeologists have discovered what they believe to be the first trackway left by an adult T. rex, in the Hell Creek Formation of southwestern North Dakota, a site that dates back 66 million years.

Featured Video

The trackway stretches about 23 feet and consists of four individual footprints left behind as the dinosaur walked along: left, right, left, right. The prints measure up to 3.3 feet in length and show a stride length of around 13 feet. (In paleontology, a stride is two paces, or left foot to left foot.)

The footprints measured up to 3.3 feet in length. Credit: Tyler Lyson/Denver Museum of Nature & Science

What’s surprising about the trackway is that it’s made up of mounds of sandstone (technically termed internal molds inside concretions), rather than holes in the ground. 

Advertisement

Essentially, a Tyrannosaurus rex plodded along in the mud, leaving four deep depressions. Sand eventually washed in and filled these holes, which turned to rock with the help of a calcium carbonate “glue” provided by groundwater, which affected the sand but not the surrounding mud. Over millions of years of erosion, the softer side sediment got taken away, leaving the solid rock casts of the original footprints.

An artist’s impression of one of the original footprints. Credit: Andrey Atuchin

Based on the prints, researchers estimate that the T. rex wasn’t in a hurry, traveling along at around 3.5 to 4.5 miles-per-hour, roughly the same speed as a brisk walk for a person. Also notable is the narrow “pace angulation” of the trackway, with the footprints finding that the dinosaur walked almost in a straight line, with little swaying to the left or right.

“Bones tell us an enormous amount about these animals, but footprints capture a moment of behavior,” Tyler Lyson, senior curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, said in a statement. “With a trackway, we can actually follow an animal as it moved across the landscape. That is incredibly rare for T. rex.”

Advertisement
The trackway features four footprints in total. Credit: Tyler Lyson/Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The size and the narrow shape of the three toes on these prints make an adult T. rex the most likely dinosaur to have left its mark here, the researchers say, while the number of T. rex fossils in the surrounding area make it likely that it was the only predator of its size roaming around this particular part of the world.

Three of the footprints are due to be airlifted out of the area and displayed at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science—if that happens to be within walking distance for you.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Advertisement

Lead Image: Andrey Atuchin

Advertisement
David Nield

David Nield has written about science and technology for more than 20 years. His work has appeared in a wide range of publications, including Wired, Popular Science, The Guardian, and Gizmodo.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Paleontology

How Did Birds Outlive the Other Dinosaurs?

A preserved feather provides some essential clues

September 10, 2026
Paleontology

What’s Creating These Mysterious Seafloor Hexagons?

We now know who is responsible for them, but why they’re doing it is still up for debate

September 7, 2026
Paleontology

Listen in on the Sounds of a Jurassic Period Forest

Behold the call of the katydid

August 28, 2026
Paleontology

This “One-in-a-Million” Fossil Has 450-Million-Year-Old Soft Tissue

Only the second fossil of its type to be discovered

August 25, 2026
Paleontology

Small Iguanodon Fossil Sheds Light on Dino Diversity

It lived in Japan long before Japan was an island

August 25, 2026
Paleontology

Massive Prehistoric Crocodylians Took a Brutal Approach to Hunting

You wouldn’t want to see these eyes peering out of the swamp

August 17, 2026