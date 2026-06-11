Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Environment

Hidden Fungal Networks Could Stretch from the Earth to the Sun a Billion Times Over

A new map of global mycorrhizal fungi details the massive scope of the vital systems

4:00 PM CDT on June 11, 2026

Beneath our feet lies a vast living network. 

Featured Video

Across the planet, the microscopic threadlike hyphae of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AM fungi) snake through the soil, connecting and supporting the roots of plants. This mutually beneficial relationship, which dates as far back as the Devonian period 400 million years ago, fosters the growth of an estimated 70 percent of plant species on Earth. Now, the first global atlas documenting this vital network has been published in Science, and the scale is staggering. 

To make the map, an international team of researchers from the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks (SPUN) used data from more than 16,000 soil core samples taken from sites across the globe. They then relied on custom machine-learning models (calibrated with robotic imaging of lab-grown hyphae) that allowed them to predict AM fungi growth in unsampled areas.

Read more: “Never Underestimate the Intelligence of Trees

The results, which you can peruse here, are almost unfathomable. The team estimates there are more than 68.35 quadrillion miles of microscopic hyphae threaded through the topsoil—enough to stretch from the Earth to the sun a billion times over. “It’s hard to overstate the importance and enormity of these fungi,” study co-author Justin Stewart, said in a statement. “There could be up to 10 meters (32 feet) of mycorrhizal network in just a teaspoon of soil.”

CHAMPION NETWORKERS: This globe shows, in yellow, where researchers believe concentrations of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi are likely to be. Image by Truth & Beauty / Moritz Stefaner Justin Stewart - SPUN.

They’re performing an essential job, too. They make plants more resilient, protecting their roots from heavy metals and pathogens and increasing their foraging area, while providing nutrients and water. In exchange, they draw carbon from the plants and traffick it throughout the soil, acting as a vital carbon sink. That’s why they’re sometimes called the planet’s “circulatory system.”

According to the researchers, this circulatory system is under threat. Wild grasslands, for example, are estimated to contain roughly 40 percent of AM fungi biomass, yet most of them aren’t protected under law. As a result, they’re being converted to farmland at a much faster pace than forests. In fact, a previous study by the SPUN team found that more than 90 percent of AM fungus biodiversity hotspots are unprotected. 

“Fungi have been ignored in climate and conservation for too long,” study co-author Toby Kiers said. “Now is the time to change that trajectory.”

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Truth & Beauty / Moritz Stefaner Justin Stewart - SPUN

Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Environment

Explore Environment
Environment

These Overlooked Pollutants Cause About 15 Percent of Global Warming

And scientists are sounding the alarm

June 11, 2026
Environment

Listen to the Sound of the Most Massive Organism on Earth

Pando’s voice comes from the wind

June 10, 2026
Environment

Dogs Could Be Humanity’s Best Friend in the Fight Against This Invasive Species

A new trick for Fido—finding spotted lanternfly eggs

June 9, 2026
Environment

This Towering Fir Is the Tallest Tree in East Asia

The Indigenous people of Taiwan call it “the tree that hits the moon”

June 5, 2026
Environment

See the Gravity Waves from a Super Typhoon

They punch above their weight

June 2, 2026
Environment

After the Black Death, Italy’s Oak Trees Came Back

Turns out getting rid of large swaths of humanity benefits nature

June 1, 2026