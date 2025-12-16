ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

How Earth’s Atmosphere Reached the Moon

And what this might mean for colonizing other worlds

  • By Jake Currie
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

There’s a mystery lurking on the dusty surface of the moon, one that was uncovered during the first Apollo missions—particles from Earth, including water, found in lunar soil. Now, scientists think they may have cracked the case of how they got there.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Studying the first samples of moon dust (also known as “regolith”) from the Apollo missions, scientists discovered curious traces of water, carbon dioxide, helium, argon, and nitrogen. Some of these elements may have been pushed to the moon from Earth by solar winds, but the high levels of others, such as nitrogen, puzzled researchers. How did particles from Earth’s atmosphere end up on the moon?

A team led by scientists from the University of Tokyo offered a possible explanation in 2005. The particles escaped Earth’s atmosphere billions of years ago, the scientists said, due in part to our young planet’s weak magnetic field. However, research into iron-rich rocks unearthed in Greenland has since shown Earth’s magnetic field was just as strong 3.7 billion years ago as it is today.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Read more: “The Moon Smells Like Gunpowder

Now, new research from the University of Rochester, published in Nature Communications Earth and Environment has posited a possible answer. By combining data from regolith samples, solar wind, and Earth’s magnetic field, scientists devised computer simulations to test two different scenarios: An “early Earth” model featuring a weak magnetic field and a strong solar wind, and a “modern Earth” model featuring a strong magnetic field and a weak solar wind.

Surprisingly, the modern Earth scenario proved to be the best match for the particle levels in lunar regolith. But why? Scientists believe that once charged particles were knocked loose by solar wind, Earth’s magnetic field acted as a kind of guide, transporting them to the moon like a cosmic conveyor belt.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

This new finding has important implications for both our own planet and our hopes to colonize others. First, the long-term particle transfer between the Earth and our moon means there could be a record of our planet’s early atmosphere deposited in lunar regolith. Secondly, the presence of water and other elements conducive to life could lower the barrier to developing a human presence on the moon and beyond.

“Our study may also have broader implications for understanding early atmospheric escape on planets like Mars, which lacks a global magnetic field today but had one similar to Earth in the past, along with a likely thicker atmosphere,” study co-author Shubhonkar Paramanick, an astrophysics graduate student at the University of Rochester, said in a statement. “By examining planetary evolution alongside atmospheric escape across different epochs, we can gain insight into how these processes shape planetary habitability.”

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Lead image: University of Rochester / Shubhonkar Paramanick

  • Jake Currie

    Posted on

    Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Article Sidebar Image
History

An Ancient Fingerprint Among Clues to a 2,000-year-old Invasion of Denmark
Article Sidebar Image
Geoscience

Is Earth’s Core Like an Onion?
Article Sidebar Image
Health

Can True Love Help to Heal a Diseased Heart?
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now