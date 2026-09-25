Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Neuroscience

How Gentle Tapping on the Shin Heals the Brain

The shin bone’s connected to the… brain?

3:00 PM CDT on September 25, 2026

Your brain is talking to your skeleton, and more than you probably realize. For example, doctors have long noticed something odd about people with traumatic brain injuries—their bones heal faster. When some brain cells are damaged, they release vesicles filled with proteins that travel to the bone stem cells and stimulate growth. Naturally, researchers began to wonder: If damaged brains can heal bones, can bones heal damaged brains?   

Featured Video

To find out, researchers from Southern Medical University in China flipped the script on TBI-accelerated bone growth. They artificially caused traumatic brain injuries and strokes in the brains of mice and pigs. They then outfitted the brain-damaged animals with electronic devices that would rhythmically tap on their shin bones a couple times a second for five days.  

Read more: “Your Brain Is Shaped Like Nobody Else’s

Remarkably, it worked. According to their study recently published in Nature Neuroscience, the tapping reduced brain cell loss, promoted neuron growth, and relieved chronic inflammation. It also increased both animals’ survival time and improved their motor function and ability to navigate mazes, suggesting the process led to less memory loss. 

Advertisement

The researchers traced the effects to a relatively large protein in bone cells called PIEZO1. This propeller-shaped protein has three spiral “blades” that curve upward surrounding an ion channel. When pressure is applied, the blades flex down and the ion channel opens, letting in positively charged signalling elements like sodium, potassium, and calcium. In their tests of animals without PIEZO1, the team found none of the healing benefits of shin tapping.

It’s a little strange, but not if you consider that bones act sort of like endocrine organs. They actively regulate mineral levels, secrete a growth factor that acts on other organs, and hormones that can lower blood glucose and boost testosterone. The endocrine system operates via feedback loops, so in a way it would be even weirder if the brain-bone axis only went one way.

But it’s still weird.

Enjoying Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Advertisement

Lead Image: Olya Art / Shutterstock

Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Neuroscience

Why We Stay Afraid

A newly discovered brain region in mice solves a longstanding mystery about how fear lingers after threats fade

September 25, 2026
Neuroscience

You Have Two Brains, Not One

Being of two minds may be more than just an idiom

September 18, 2026
Neuroscience

The Rhythm of Your Breath Leaves a Fingerprint on Your Thoughts

Subtle variations in the breath trace electrical signaling in the brain

September 16, 2026
Neuroscience

How Your Brain See-Saws between Risk and Reward

Tough decisions get calculated from a spot right above the eyes involved in impulse control

September 15, 2026
Neuroscience

The Promise and Peril of Toad Smoking, the Everest of Psychedelics

A conversation with author Kimon de Greef about his new book “The Ego Trip”

September 14, 2026
Neuroscience

Does Consciousness Require a Body?

A conversation with neuroscientist and author Antonio Damasio about intelligence, feelings, and robots

September 9, 2026