Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Health

If You’re Going to Drink, Make It This Kind of Alcohol

It's likely to damage your health the least

5:00 PM CDT on March 19, 2026

Watercolor painting of a glass of red wine. Credit: ABInternational / Shutterstock.

A preview of research being presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session later this month reveals that the health effects of alcohol don’t just depend on how much you drink, but what you drink.

Featured Video

To investigate the adverse health effects of alcohol, researchers turned to the United Kingdom’s Biobank study—a vast treasure trove of data tracking the health of more than 340,000 adults. When they enrolled in the study, participants answered detailed questionnaires about a variety of activities, including their drinking habits.

Researchers divided people into four groups based on their alcohol consumption—never/occasional, low, moderate, and high. The never/occasional group included everyone who drank less than 1.5 drinks per week. The low group included men who drank between 1.5 drinks per week and 1.5 drinks per day, and women who drank between 1.5 drinks per week and 0.5 drinks per day. The moderate group included men who drank between 1.5 to three drinks per day and women who drank 0.5 to 1.5 drinks per day. Finally, daily consumption of more than three drinks for men and more than 1.5 drinks for women was considered high. 

Read more: “The Neuroscience of Wine

Advertisement

So how did everyone do? 

Compared to the relative teetotalers, those who consumed high amounts of alcohol were 24 percent more likely to die from any cause, 36 percent more likely to die from cancer, and 14 percent more likely to die from heart disease. Bad news for heavy drinkers, but not exactly surprising.

A closer examination of the low and moderate cohorts, however, revealed something interesting. Low and moderate drinkers who preferred beer, cider, or liquor showed an increased risk of death, but those who drank a similar amount of wine showed a significantly lower risk of death. 

Zooming in, researchers found that moderate wine drinkers had a 21 percent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease in particular—even compared to those who never or rarely drank. In other words, drinking low to moderate amounts of wine appears to be better for your heart health than not drinking at all. 

Advertisement

But why? 

Researchers offered a slew of possibilities to explain the healthier hearts of wine drinkers. While the questionnaires didn’t delve into granular questions about preferred vintages, red wine contains polyphenols and antioxidants that could bolster cardiovascular health. Additionally, they said, it’s possible that the meals typically consumed with wine may be healthier than the meals typically consumed with beer, cider, and liquor. (It’s tempting to think socioeconomic factors are at play, but researchers controlled for those effects along with several other demographic measures in the study.)

“Taken together, these factors suggest that the type of alcohol, how it is consumed, and the associated lifestyle behaviors all contribute to the observed differences in mortality risk,” study author Zhangling Chen of Central South University in China said in a statement.

So go ahead and uncork a bottle of red, toast to your health, and drink roughly 1.5 glasses—you deserve it.

Advertisement

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: ABInternational / Shutterstock

Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Health

Explore Health
Health

Is This Metabolic Molecule from Pythons the Next Big Weight-Loss Drug?

Used in mice, it induces fasting, but by an unusual mechanism

March 19, 2026
Health

“Whiplash”: Heart Attack and Stroke Risk Jumps When People Stop Taking GLP-1s

Stopping GLP-1 treatments has side effects, too

March 18, 2026
Health

Depression Linked to Energy Problems in the Brain and Body

It’s not all in your head

March 16, 2026
Health

Baby Boomers Are a Transition Generation in Our Longevity Crisis

Lifespan in the United States plateaued over a decade ago

March 9, 2026
Health

These Bacteria Beat Cancer By Eating Cancer

They’re being engineered to devour tumors from the inside out

March 5, 2026
Health

Do These Centenarians Hold the Key to Long Life in Their Blood?

New research identifies key proteins linked to longevity

February 26, 2026