ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Is the Secret to Long Life Freedom From Procreation?

A study notes marked lifespan increases in mammals that have been castrated or kept on contraception

  • By Devin Reese
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science today. Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

In life, there are trade-offs between energy allocation for reproduction and lifespan. With a finite amount of metabolic energy available, where it is allocated makes a difference.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Scientists have observed on a species level that longer-lived animals typically produce fewer offspring. But does this tradeoff manifest at an individual animal level? A paper published this week in Nature presents evidence that it does.

Researchers from the University of Otago–Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka in New Zealand and several other universities analyzed data on 117 species of captive mammals housed at zoos and aquariums and conducted a meta-analysis on studies of several other vertebrate species.. Selecting species for which there were records for at least 30 individuals of each sex, they examined survival vis-à-vis reproductive output. On average, across species, sterilization increased animal life expectancy by almost 18 percent. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Variability cropped up with some animal care and demographic details, such as timing of the treatment, care environment, and sex of the individual. For example, the effects were distinct across males and females. In males, castration—i.e., removing the testicles—improved life expectancy, especially if it was done before puberty. But vasectomy—closing the tubes that move sperm out of storage in the testicles and into action—did not. So, extended lifespans in males apparently resulted from eliminating the sex hormones made by the testicles, which include testosterone and several others.

Read more: “What Good Is Grandma?

“These hormones may interact with pathways that regulate the biology of aging, particularly during early-life development, since early-life castration has the strongest effects on lifespan,” explained co-author Mike Garratt, a reproductive biologist at the University of Otago, in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Castrated males also tend to engage in less aggressive behavior surrounding competition for mates, and may reap the benefits of fewer risky fights with other males.

In contrast, the lifespans of female mammals tended to increase with various forms of contraception, which Garratt attributed to the benefits that “arise from reducing the substantial energetic and physiological costs of pregnancy, lactation, and caring for offspring.”  Female animals who were treated with hormonal contraceptives appeared to have more robust immune systems, buffering them from diseases, likely thanks to the energy saved by not having offspring.

Even foregoing reproduction in females that had previously reared offspring extended their lifespans, supporting arguments for “the evolutionary benefits of menopause, where reduced later-life reproductive investment contributes to improved longevity,” the study authors wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

There’s a caveat for females, however. When ovaries are removed in permanent surgical sterilization, the elimination of ovarian hormones makes females frail. Although they may live longer, that longevity is compromised by poor health.

The authors also considered data from human studies that retrospectively tested whether castration in historical populations was associated with improved survival. Those results, though mixed, revealed a similar average lifespan increase in castrated human males—about 18 percent.

As each animal traverses their own timeline, reproduction either happens or does not, and lives play out accordingly. But on a biological level, the tradeoffs involved seem to be coming into focus.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: Reto Buehler / Shutterstock

  • Devin Reese

    Posted on

    Devin Reese is the executive editor of Natural History and a science writer based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Article Sidebar Image
Psychology

You May Not Need to Slow Your Scroll
Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

Fearsome Marine Predators Prowled Ancient Rivers, Too
Article Sidebar Image
Zoology

This Hole Punch-Sized Patch Could Help Save Frogs
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions
1/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
Become a Nautilus member for unlimited, ad-free access.
Subscribe now
2/2
FREE ARTICLES THIS MONTH
This is your last free article. Get full access, without ads.
Subscribe now