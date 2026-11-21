Allergies are on the rise. According to government statistics, cases of eczema, hay fever, and food allergies have been steadily climbing in the United States over the past few decades, leaving researchers puzzled. A slew of hypotheses for the increase have been offered—from too much hygiene to not enough gut microbes. Now, a new study published in the journal Allergy suggests our understanding of the illnesses may be flawed from the beginning.

Allergies have traditionally been understood as an exaggerated response from an oversensitive immune system. A harmless allergen triggers a cascade of immune activity causing sneezes, inflammation, and in extreme cases even death. On a tissue level, part of the damage done by allergies has been to epithelial barrier cells lining the gut, skin, airways, and more. But what if we have things backwards?

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“For 60 years, we’ve taught that allergies start with the immune system and the barrier breaks as a consequence, but our work suggests it may be the other way around,” study author Peter K. Smith said in a statement. “Allergy diseases, which now affect up to one in three children, may start one step earlier as a power failure in the mitochondria of the epithelial cells which form the body’s barrier surfaces.”

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Smith and a team developed the hypothesis after analyzing public datasets from more than 110 case-control cohorts, which included over 3,700 allergy patients, focusing on the genes that were transcribed in barrier cells. They found that genes responsible for clearing damaged mitochondria in the cells were less active in those suffering from allergies.

According to the team, this mitochondrial failure may represent the first domino to fall, which means it could be the primary cause of many allergies. Under their model, a leaky barrier stemming from dysfunctional mitochondria kickstarts the rest of the immune cascade, rather than vice versa. “The barrier cell can’t meet the energy and stress demands of the modern environment so it raises the alarm too easily, and the immune events we recognize as an allergy, follow,” Smith explained.

The strongest evidence for the theory was among eosinophilic esophagitis patients, with all cohorts studied showing diminished mitochondria-clearing transcription activity. The same pattern was present in eczema patients—even among skin cells that weren’t inflamed. However, there were still some inconsistencies. Those with hay fever only showed a partially diminished capacity to clear damaged mitochondria, and the pattern was completely absent from those with asthma and nasal polyps.

In other words, there’s more work to be done. But the findings may give researchers a new perspective into a set of diseases that have been stubbornly rising. Or as Smith put it, “This is not a cure but is something we have never had before—a logical starting point.”

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