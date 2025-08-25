ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Looking for Life’s Source on Ceres

The dwarf planet might have had a hot core and liquid oceans

  • By Katherine Harmon Courage
Article Lead Image

Recapture that Back-to-School feeling with 25% off Nautilus subscriptions.

Recapture that Back-to-School feeling with 25% off Nautilus subscriptions.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

In the millions of miles between Mars and Jupiter spins a dwarf planet, now seemingly as cold as the many other asteroids around it. But it likely wasn’t always thus. New research digs into the history of the dark micro-planet and finds that it might once have had a hot core. And that, posit scientists, could have heated the carbon-heavy, rocky world enough to sustain a liquid water ocean—and with it, microscopic lifeforms.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Observations collected from NASA’s Dawn mission suggest that the asteroid was once heated from within by radioactive decay. This could have infused its oceans with warmth, as well as dissolved gases—including methane and carbon dioxide—which could have fed undersea organisms. The result might have looked similar to hydrothermal vents on Earth, creating “a buffet for microbes—a feast of chemical energy,” said lead author of the new study, Sam Courville, a researcher at Arizona State University, in a statement. The findings were published recently in Science Advances.

“Ceres’ ocean has likely become a cold, concentrated brine” lacking the energy to keep life alive, the study authors note. Its warmest era was likely some 4 billion to 2.5 billion years ago. Just when life seems to have been emerging on Earth. Now, Ceres is covered by a shell of ice some 30 miles thick. But as new observations roll in, they might heat up the search for the history of life in our solar system.

Lead image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .
  • Katherine Harmon Courage

    Posted on

    Katherine Harmon Courage is the executive editor at Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

Visit the 7 Most Extreme Planets in the Universe
Article Sidebar Image
Arts

The Pleasure of Patterns in Art
Article Sidebar Image
Microbiology

Sugar, the Secret Plant Thermostat
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading, and get 25% off.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe @ 25% off

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article. Get 25% off now.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe @ 25% off