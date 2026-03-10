Skip to Content
Nautilus home
Nautilus home
Log In
Advertisement
Astronomy

R.I.P Van Allen Space Probe A, Set to Crash Tonight

“The Van Allen Probes rewrote the textbook on radiation belt physics”

5:30 PM CDT on March 10, 2026

Artist's impression of the Van Allen Probes in orbit. Credit: NASA

Later tonight, Van Allen Space Probe A will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, beginning a fiery descent that will mark the end of its mission. Decommissioned in 2019, the probe wasn’t estimated to crash back on Earth until 2034 (its counterpart, Space Probe B is scheduled to remain in orbit until 2030), but that timetable was pushed up due to particularly fierce solar weather, dwindling fuel reserves, and a shrinking window for technicians to safely decay its orbit. 

Featured Video

While NASA scientists still can’t predict where the 1,300-pound satellite will land, they estimate the odds of harming someone to be 1 in 4,200 (better than the odds of winning the lottery, but still incredibly remote). 

The spacecraft had already lingered longer than scientists originally thought it would. First launched in 2012, Van Allen Space Probes A and B were scheduled for a two-year mission studying the twin belts of energetically charged particles held in place by Earth’s magnetosphere: the Van Allen radiation belts. Instead, they kept plugging away for five more years in the harsh, radioactive environment, collecting data and transmitting it back to Earth.

Credit: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory / YouTube
Advertisement

“This mission spent seven years in the radiation belts, and broke all the records for a spacecraft to tolerate and operate in that hazardous region, all with no interruptions,” Van Allen Probes project manager at Johns Hopkins, Nelofar Mosavi, said in a 2019 statement. “This mission was about resiliency against the harshest space environment.”

During their time in space, the Van Allen probes are credited with making a number of discoveries about the radiation belts, including their tendency to split into a third belt during times of intense solar activity; that surges of charged particles can distort the shape of Earth’s magnetosphere; and that the acceleration of extremely energetic ions whizzing toward Earth is due to their electrical charge, and not their mass.

Read more: “Visit the 7 Most Extreme Planets in the Universe

“The Van Allen Probes rewrote the textbook on radiation belt physics,” Johns Hopkins Van Allen Probes project scientist Sasha Ukhorskiy said.

Advertisement

When they were decommissioned in 2019, the probes had contributed data to over 600 scientific studies, a number that’s grown to more than 700 today. Going forward, the scientific knowledge they gathered will help future satellites withstand radioactive conditions in space. Altogether, it’s a pretty good run for a couple of rugged spacecraft. 

If you happen to be gazing up at the sky tonight and notice a streak of fire, say goodbye to Probe A—and maybe whisper a “thank you.”

Enjoying  Nautilus? Subscribe to our free newsletter.

Lead image: NASA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jake Currie
Jake Currie is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Astronomy

Explore Astronomy
Astronomy

NASA’s DART Mission Offers Proof of Protection Against Asteroid Impacts

We may not be at the mercy of asteroids after all

March 9, 2026
Astronomy

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Gets the Celebrity Treatment

The ESA’s Juice is the latest spacecraft to analyze it

March 5, 2026
Astronomy

Astronomers Capture Largest Image of Milky Way Ever

“It’s a place of extremes, invisible to our eyes, but now revealed in extraordinary detail”

February 27, 2026
Astronomy

The Birth of Light

Long since flared out, echoes from the universe’s very first stars could be reaching us today

February 26, 2026
Astronomy

Imaging the Most Far-Out Jellyfish Galaxy Ever Observed

… and shaking up our view of the universe 8.5 billion years ago

February 25, 2026
Astronomy

Researchers Map Uranus’ Atmosphere in Stunning Detail

The James Webb Space telescope captured stunning images of the ice giant

February 24, 2026