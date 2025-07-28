ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

Stabbing Starfish to Save the Reefs

Coral decimating crown-of-thorns starfish are increasingly descending on reefs in the Pacific—so divers are fighting back

  • By Molly Glick
Article Lead Image

Unravel the biggest ideas in science.

Become a more curious you.

Unravel the biggest ideas in science.

Become a more curious you.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Divers in the Cook Islands, a small South Pacific nation, are plunging wooden spears into mobs of starfish. It’s for good reason—these creatures have turned already sensitive tropical coral reefs into all-you-can-eat buffets.

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

While crown-of-thorns starfish are native to the Indo-Pacific region, massive outbreaks of them across their range have descended upon reefs around the world over the past few decades. This is likely worsened by human activities such as overfishing the echinoderm’s natural predators and farming with heavy fertilizer application and subsequent runoff. As an adult, one of these starfish—called taramea in Cook Islands Māori—can chomp through more than 100 square feet of reef annually. They consume coral by shoving their stomachs out of their mouths, coating the reef with digestive enzymes, and slurping up nutrients.

After past attacks from these starfish, reefs have taken decades to recover. Now, climate change-induced coral bleaching and ocean acidification could make it tricky for South Pacific coral reefs to bounce back. Scientists have employed the assistance of poison-injecting robots to defend the Great Barrier Reef, and some researchers are developing traps that lure in the spiny animals with chemicals—they apparently have a strong sense of smell. But many of these efforts are still in the experimental stage.

For a quicker solution, divers in the Cook Islands are going the manual route: stabbing crown-of-thorns starfish with hooked sticks and collecting them on boats, AFP recently reported. The environmental group Kōrero O Te ‘Ōrau, translated from Cook Islands Māori as Knowledge of the Land, Sky, and Sea, enlists the help of volunteer divers and clears away thousands of these starfish each year. But these menaces don’t go to waste: Some serve as garden fertilizer once they reach land. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

Lead image: dvlcom – www.dvlcom.co.uk / Shutterstock

  • Molly Glick

    Posted on

    Molly Glick is the newsletter editor of Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Technology

How to Thwart Internet Scams
Article Sidebar Image
History

The Dangers of Hot Air
Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

The Dawn of Bathtub Cosmology
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe now