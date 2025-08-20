ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. or Join now .

This Mars Probe Went Missing

A space tragedy illuminates the risks of penny pinching

  • By Molly Glick
Article Lead Image

Recapture that Back-to-School feeling with 25% off Nautilus subscriptions.

Recapture that Back-to-School feeling with 25% off Nautilus subscriptions.

The full Nautilus archive eBooks & Special Editions Ad-free reading

  • The full Nautilus archive
  • eBooks & Special Editions
  • Ad-free reading
Join
Explore

Thirty-two years ago today, on Aug. 21, 1993, NASA’s Mars Observer went eerily quiet—a few days before it was slated to enter Martian orbit. The robotic craft, depicted in this illustration, was sent to inspect the planet’s atmosphere, geology, and climate. It took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida in September 1992. But after entering a suspected fatal tailspin about three days out from Mars, it hasn’t been heard from since. 

Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

This isn’t the only tragic Martian accident: So many mishaps have transpired en route to the Red Planet, in fact, that a mythical space monster called the “Great Galactic Ghoul” has been said to gobble up Mars probes.

One major roadblock faced by Martian missions: The Red Planet is quite tricky to land on. It has a super thin atmosphere, that is less than 1 percent of the density of Earth’s, which offers little drag to slow descending spacecraft. This means that probes can barrel into the Red Planet’s surface if their parachutes and airbags are not properly designed to make use of Mars’s scant atmosphere. Things only get harder with larger vehicles, which could be needed if we eventually find ourselves ferrying colonists to Mars.

It’s also tough to phone home from Mars, which is around 140 million miles away from Earth, on average. At that distance radio signals can be delayed up to 20 minutes each way. Plus, the sun gets in the way approximately every 26 months: When our star swings between Mars and Earth it blocks radio signals and causes a two-week communication blackout.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nautilus Members enjoy an ad-free experience. Log in or Join now .

By facing these myriad challenges over six decades of Mars missions, space agencies have learned some valuable lessons.

As for Mars Observer, a fuel leak in the propulsion system might have led to the probe’s demise, a NASA report suggested, among other potential issues. Investigators noted that the spacecraft’s hardware was initially created for near-Earth journeys, a penny-pinching measure. Ultimately, the vanished probe proved that cutting corners in space can be costly.

Lead image: NASA/JPL

  • Molly Glick

    Posted on

    Molly Glick is the newsletter editor of Nautilus.

Article Sidebar Image
Astronomy

Eye of Sauron Hints at Cosmic Mystery
Article Sidebar Image
Environment

It’s a Plastic World, After All
Article Sidebar Image
History

When the Ocean Floor Came Alive
ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel your wonder. Feed your curiosity. Expand your mind.

Access the entire Nautilus archive,
ad-free on any device.
Explore Subscriptions

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

Subscribe to continue reading, and get 25% off.

You’ve read your 2 free articles this month. Access unlimited ad-free stories, including this one, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe @ 25% off

! There is not an active subscription associated with that email address.

This is your last free article. Get 25% off now.

Don’t limit your curiosity. Access unlimited ad-free stories like this one, and support independent journalism, by becoming a Nautilus member.

Subscribe @ 25% off